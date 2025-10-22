RW3 CultureWizard and Revelio Labs Partner to Link Corporate Culture to Concrete Performance Outcomes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RW3 CultureWizard, a global leader in corporate culture transformation and inclusive collaboration, today announced a strategic partnership with Revelio Labs, the workforce intelligence company that transforms workforce data into actionable insights. Together, the two organizations will help companies connect the dots between culture, employee sentiment, and business performance.The collaboration kicks off with an exclusive webinar, “The Culture Imperative: Measuring What Matters for Talent and Performance,” taking place Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 10:00 AM EDT. Register for the webinar here. Culture as a Performance MetricAs companies navigate continued workforce transformation, culture has emerged as one of the strongest predictors of performance and retention. RW3’s 2025 Corporate Culture Retention Snapshot revealed that employees in weak corporate cultures are twice as likely to say they plan to leave within a year, while those in strong cultures report significantly higher motivation, collaboration, and confidence in leadership.Revelio Labs’ workforce analytics corroborate these findings with large-scale data linking cultural sentiment directly to employee retention and performance. In this joint effort, RW3 and Revelio will provide both the data and the follow-up action, quantifying culture’s impact and equipping organizations with practical tools to strengthen it.From Insight to Action“The data clearly show that culture isn’t a soft metric. It’s a performance driver,” said Michael Schell, CEO of RW3 CultureWizard. “Revelio Labs brings the quantitative proof, and RW3 brings the behavioral playbook. Together, we’re helping leaders accelerate culture alignment into measurable business results.”During the session, Revelio Labs will unveil new research on how cultural sentiment influences retention and engagement across industries. RW3 CultureWizard will then demonstrate how organizations can operationalize culture through its proven framework to drive lasting behavioral change.Attendees will also hear real-world examples from companies such as Boeing and Technip Energies, where culture transformation directly translated into stronger collaboration, leadership alignment, and organizational resilience.Event DetailsWebinar Title: The Culture Imperative: Measuring What Matters for Talent and PerformanceDate: Thursday, October 30, 2025Time: 10:00 AM EDTHosts: RW3 CultureWizard & Revelio LabsRegistration: Register Here Can’t make it live? Register to receive the full recording and insights report.About RW3 CultureWizardRW3 CultureWizard is a global leader in corporate culture transformation, helping organizations bridge cultural gaps, improve communication, and build high-performing teams. Through its award-winning CultureWizard platform and network of 200+ expert trainers, RW3 delivers bespoke, multi-modal learning at scale, combining digital courses, live training, games, and proprietary assessments. With over 25 years’ experience and insights from more than 5 million learners, RW3 equips companies to align values with behaviors, fuel innovation, and build cultures that drive engagement, performance, and growth.Learn more at https://www.rw-3.com/ About Revelio LabsRevelio Labs is a leading provider of global labor market data. Their data, sourced from public sources, enables organizations to assess workforce trends, pay equity, skill requirements, the adoption of/disruption by AI, talent acquisition, and the employee value proposition. Use cases include competitive benchmarking & assessment, investment analytics and due diligence, strategic workforce planning, role/skill/activity taxonomy, job architecture, and location strategy. With visibility into 1B workers and 2.7B Job Postings from 30M companies in 195 countries via a pre-configured Dashboard, AI-generated reports, or detailed data feeds, clients can integrate Revelio Labs Workforce, Pay, Sentiment, and Job Postings data with their existing workforce intelligence information. This holistic view of the global workforce will help evaluate emerging and historical industry trends, enabling clients to take proactive action to mitigate current and future talent challenges.Learn more at www.reveliolabs.com Contact:Liliana PinkRevelio Labsliliana@reveliolabs.com

