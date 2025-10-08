HPA TALENT SIGNS MULTI-HYPHENATE CREATOR FLORENCIA GALARZA

HPA Talent Deepens It's Roster as it Heads Into World Cup Mode

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPA Talent proudly announces the signing of Florencia “Flo” Galarza, a creative director, DJ, model, and lifelong athlete whose influence continues to shape the intersection of soccer, fashion, and culture.

A true visionary, Florencia has seamlessly merged her background as a professional footballer with her artistic eye for design, music, and visual storytelling. As a creative director, she crafts visuals that reflect soccer’s global identity beyond the pitch—bridging sport, music, and style in ways that are both thought-provoking and engaging. Her work and presence have positioned her as a leading figure in the evolving “futbol culture lifestyle” movement, inspiring a new generation of creators and athletes alike.

“Partnering with HPA Talent marks a new chapter for me—one that bridges my experience in football, fashion, and music to create work that continues to move the culture forward,” said Florencia. Beyond her creative work, she remains a forever athlete—embodying the passion, discipline, and drive that first put her on the map in professional soccer. Her multidimensional career continues to break boundaries, proving that sport is not just competition—it’s a lifestyle, a language, and a global community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Florencia to HPA Talent,” said Paris D’Jon, CEO of HPA Talent. “Her vision for the aesthetics of soccer translates culture and creativity in a way that’s truly global. She’s a force in every sense of the word—athlete, artist, and innovator—and we’re proud to help amplify her next chapter as we amplify our activity heading into the FIFA World Cup next year.”

With HPA Talent, Florencia will expand her creative footprint across brand partnerships, music, visual campaigns, and international activations, continuing to redefine how soccer culture is experienced worldwide.

About HPA Talent

Founded by Celebrity Talent Manager Paris D’Jon, HPA Talent is a premier full-service talent management company representing music artists, professional athletes, comedians, influencers, and other entertainment professionals. With a roster of hundreds of clients and the distinction of operating the USA’s largest soccer talent marketing division, HPA Talent specializes in building careers, brand partnerships, and global activations that push culture forward. Under D’Jon’s leadership, the agency is recognized for its innovative approach to talent development and its ability to seamlessly integrate sport, music, and lifestyle culture.

