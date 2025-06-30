HPA Talent Signs Megan Linke - The Soccer Mom Everyone Wants to Know

Soccer Mom Influencer Megan Linke

Soccer Influencer Megan Linke Signs Exclusive Representation Deal with HPA Talent

Brand inquiries for Megan are off the charts” — Paris D’Jon, CEO of HPA Talent

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soccer and lifestyle influencer Megan Linke has signed an exclusive representation deal with HPA Talent, a leading talent management agency specializing in brand activations, influencer partnerships, and marketing. Known for her vibrant blend of soccer culture, fashion, vegan living, and motherhood, Megan’s captivating presence and authentic voice have earned her a dedicated following across multiple platforms.

Through her platform, Li & Me in NYC, Megan shares the joys and challenges of urban motherhood, alongside her adventures in the city with her son Liam and 3 dogs, Ruby, Tootie’s and Mochi. Her engaging content spans lifestyle, fashion, wellness, and animal rescue, resonating with a diverse audience. Megan’s commitment to creating meaningful connections is also evident in her podcast, The Soccer Ladder, where she dives into the world of soccer, sharing insights, stories, and interviews with professional players and other members of the soccer community.

“Brand inquiries for Megan are off the charts,” said Paris D’Jon, CEO of HPA Talent. “With soccer's growing popularity on both the men’s and women’s sides, the timing couldn’t be better for Megan. Brands are craving authenticity, and Megan embodies that in every way. From her strong ties to the game—raising her son Liam, a player at the NY Red Bulls Academy—to her fashion-forward approach and dedication to healthy living, Megan has carved out a unique niche. Her storytelling resonates powerfully with a wide range of audiences.”

Newly named in New York Weekly Magazines “Top 30 Women Entrepreneurs to Follow for Inspiration” to being featured in Haute Living and recognized by Yahoo as one of the top 10 inspiring influencers is the soccer mom everyone wants to know. Her brand partnerships span soccer, fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle, and she continues to inspire others through her blend of humor, resilience, and advocacy for animal rescue.

“I’m thrilled to officially join the HPA Talent family,” said Megan Linke. “Their team brings the kind of experience and vision that aligns perfectly with where I see my brand going. I’m looking forward to growing together and building impactful partnerships along the way.”

As part of the exclusive deal, Megan will be collaborating with HPA Talent on future brand activations, creative projects, and strategic marketing initiatives that align with her personal values and audience.

For more information about Megan Linke and her partnership with HPA Talent, please contact HPA Talent at marketing@hypeprojects.com

