Influential Women Profiles Nekelia (Nikki) Coleman’s Inspiring Leadership and Community Impact

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognized for Building Inclusive Communities, Driving Growth, and Empowering OthersNekelia (Nikki) Coleman has been named to the 2025 Influential Women series, celebrated for her dynamic leadership and unwavering dedication to empowering people. As a District Manager at Starbucks and Co-Chair of the Southeast Region Black Partner Network, Nikki has built a career defined by operational excellence, team development, and creating inclusive environments where individuals and communities can thrive.With over a decade of experience leading teams across diverse retail and operational landscapes, Nikki combines a strong academic background with proven real-world expertise. She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Criminology from Metropolitan State University of Denver. This blend of education and hands-on leadership fuels her ability to lead with intention, clarity, and results.Nikki’s leadership journey began in the retail sector with Target Corporation and The Home Depot, where she refined her skills in asset protection, human resources, and operational management. She went on to make a significant impact at 7-Eleven, guiding multi-unit operations, influencing P&L performance, and coaching franchise operators to achieve sustainable growth while delivering exceptional customer service. Today, at Starbucks, she manages a portfolio of stores with a focus on performance, inclusivity, and engagement, all while fostering a culture of professional development and collaboration.Beyond her corporate achievements, Nikki is deeply committed to community engagement. Through her co-leadership of the Black Partner Network, she has championed initiatives that promote equity, inclusion, and belonging. She also supports programs such as The Laundry Project, which brings dignity and relief to underserved communities. Her approach reflects her philosophy that “community is everything,” a belief inspired by her mother, her first boss, role model, and one of the most influential women in her life.Nikki’s early experiences also shaped her calling to serve. Working at a juvenile assessment center early in her career left a lasting impact, reinforcing her dedication to uplifting others and fostering positive change. Today, her leadership style is grounded in servant leadership—putting people first, empowering teams, and encouraging a balance between meaningful work, recovery, and personal passion.When reflecting on her 15-year leadership journey, Nikki credits her success not to titles, but to people and purpose. She embraces the lesson that leadership is not always conferred through titles or formal recognition. Instead, it is earned through experience, integrity, and the ability to uplift others. For Nikki, true leaders are chosen through their actions, not just appointed by organizational structures.This perspective drives the advice she shares with the next generation of leaders, especially women entering the workforce: “Trust your gut, but follow it with logic.” She emphasizes that logic provides the structure needed to act decisively and effectively, but intuition is equally valuable.Outside of work, Nikki finds renewal in activities that keep her grounded and energized. She enjoys hiking, reading publications such as the Harvard Business Journal and Forbes Magazine, and staying informed about political events and their impact on the socioeconomic climate. This balance of physical, intellectual, and civic engagement reflects her holistic approach to leadership and life.At her core, Nikki is dedicated to fostering joy, growth, and connection—for herself, her teams, and the communities she serves. Whether leading Starbucks partners, supporting nonprofit initiatives, or mentoring emerging professionals, she ensures that each day holds opportunities for impact and inspiration.Learn More about Nekelia (Nikki) Coleman:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/nikki-coleman Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

