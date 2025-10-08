Influential Women Highlights Phuong Le’s Leadership in Data Analytics and Community Empowerment

BERKLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Analyst and Senior Business Analytics Instructor Celebrated for Bridging Expertise, Education, and Meaningful ChangeFeatured in the esteemed Influential Women 2025 series, Phuong Le is a dedicated data analyst and senior business analytics instructor who bridges diverse expertise with data-driven insights. Since May 2025, Phuong has served as a Data Analyst at Satellite Affordable Housing Associates (SAHA), applying analytical skills to support organizational efficiency and community growth. In addition, she has been a Senior Business Analytics Instructor at COOP Careers since August 2024, mentoring emerging professionals in data tools, business intelligence, and technical skills, including SQL, Tableau, and Microsoft Excel.Simultaneously, Phuong is enrolled in the Pre-MBA program at GLOBIS University in Tokyo, expanding her knowledge in leadership, business strategy, and management. She actively incorporates her studies into her current initiatives, enhancing both her teaching and analytical projects. Leveraging over 10 years of experience in customer service, leadership, and problem-solving, Phuong helps communities grow through analytical thinking, data-informed decision-making, and a natural curiosity for uncovering insights.Phuong’s educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies from UC Berkeley. Her professional journey spans data analysis, business intelligence, and analytics instruction. She has created impactful systems, including an ETL pipeline in 2025, designed to improve efficiency and data management at SAHA. She has also delivered comprehensive projects analyzing global carbon emissions, telecom campaign data, and other complex datasets, consistently contributing to process improvements, workshops, and tools that support professional development.Throughout her career, Phuong has demonstrated a commitment not only to technical excellence but also to mentoring and empowering others. She has guided cohorts of analytics fellows at San Francisco State University through COOP Careers, fostering skills in data analytics and professional growth. Her dual focus on analytical precision and community impact reflects her philosophy that meaningful work is about creating value for both organizations and the people they serve.Phuong credits her success to her ability to overcome extreme adversity, her resilience, and her self-confidence. She is driven by a strong dedication to professional development and a passion for providing resourceful information to her communities. Growing up, she admired her late mother’s remarkable work ethic and grit, which continues to inspire her both personally and professionally.Reflecting on her career, Phuong shares that the best advice she ever received is: “No one cares about your career more than you do. So seek the opportunities; don’t expect them to fall on your lap.” This principle has guided her approach to professional growth, ensuring she actively pursues challenges and advances her skills.For young women entering her industry, Phuong emphasizes the importance of self-belief: “No matter what, always believe in your skills and your ability to learn. In turn, that belief will result in your confidence in acquiring desirable skill sets, and that will translate into you being unstoppable. No matter what anyone says and as long as you keep pushing through (and with a viable action plan), you’ll reach your goals, and others will follow suit. In short, be your #1 supporter.”Phuong places great importance on pursuing opportunities that align with her personal and professional values and passions. She strives to uphold kindness and empathy in every interaction, believing that meaningful work is rooted in compassion. She also emphasizes self-care and giving herself grace, recognizing that she cannot fully serve others without taking care of herself first.In her day-to-day approach, Phuong prioritizes staying present and tackling each task one at a time. This focus enables her to achieve her goals effectively and efficiently while maintaining balance and a clear sense of purpose.Outside of her professional life, Phuong enjoys board games, puzzles, walking, catching up with friends, and cooking—activities that reflect her curiosity, love for problem-solving, and passion for connecting with others. She actively contributes to her community through COOP Careers, helping diverse populations develop skills and confidence while promoting learning, growth, and opportunity.Phuong Le’s work exemplifies the power of combining technical expertise with community engagement, mentorship, and resilience. Her recognition by Influential Women 2025 underscores her dedication to fostering growth, inspiring others, and making meaningful contributions both in analytics and in the communities she serves.Learn More about Phuong Le:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/phuong-le Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

