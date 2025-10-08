Tracey Jackson Featured in Influential Women for Helping Visionaries Thrive with Financial Confidence

PIKESVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated CFO Empowering Businesses and Communities Through Financial Clarity and Strategic GrowthFeatured in the 2025 Influential Women series, Tracey Jackson is recognized for her transformative leadership in finance and her unwavering commitment to empowering organizations and communities. As the Founder and Principal of TAJ Strategic Consulting Services, LLC, she brings more than 15 years of experience helping small businesses, nonprofits, and startups establish sustainable financial foundations and strategic confidence.At TAJ Strategic, Tracey delivers fractional CFO services designed for mission-driven organizations, focusing on financial projections, cash flow analysis, grant readiness, board reporting, and long-term growth strategies. By translating complex financial data into clear, actionable insights, she equips leaders to make bold, informed decisions that drive impact as well as profitability.A Career Built on PurposeTracey’s career is rooted in her early passion for helping single mothers feel confident managing money. That mission grew into a two-decade journey in the credit union industry, where she advanced from intern to CEO. Along the way, she led financial workshops, strengthened organizational operations, and spearheaded community impact initiatives. These experiences deepened her belief that when entrepreneurs and nonprofits thrive financially, entire communities are uplifted.Her academic background includes a Master of Science in Financial Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Morgan State University. Throughout her career, Tracey has held multiple executive leadership positions, including both CEO and CFO roles, earning a reputation for financial stewardship, organizational growth, and operational excellence.Blending Expertise With ServiceTracey attributes much of her success to her mentor, Bert J. Hash, Jr.—her first CEO—who instilled in her the meaning of true leadership. Combined with her own resilience and determination, Tracey’s rise from intern to executive taught her that success is built on hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to service.Her approach at TAJ Strategic blends technical expertise with compassion. Every client engagement is rooted in not just the numbers, but also the human side of finance—helping leaders feel confident and supported as they pursue growth. From guiding nonprofits through compliance and grant funding to helping small businesses break through profit plateaus, Tracey’s impact extends far beyond spreadsheets.Advice and ValuesTo young women entering the finance industry, Tracey offers this advice: always fine-tune your craft. “No matter how experienced you become, there’s always room to learn, grow, and sharpen your skills. Mastery comes with dedication and a willingness to evolve.”On a personal level, Tracey values balance. She enjoys cooking, baking, and spending time with her family—moments that keep her grounded, bring her joy, and remind her of her purpose.With more than 500 professional connections and a prominent voice in the finance community, Tracey Jackson continues to lead with clarity, confidence, and compassion, steadfastly guiding organizations to financial success while fostering lasting impact in the communities they serve.Learn More about Tracey Jackson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tracey-jackson or through her website, https://www.tajstrategic.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

