Ascendex Underwriters Selects Federato and Workday to Power Scalable, AI-Driven Specialty Underwriting

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendex Underwriters, a next-generation Managing General Underwriter (MGU), today announced it has selected Federato and Workday, two leading technology platforms that will serve as the policy lifecycle and operational backbone of its specialty underwriting business. Together, these partnerships are core to Ascendex’s operating leverage advantage.

As the system of record across all Ascendex underwriting practices, Federato’s AI-native platform consolidates submission data and embeds pricing and actuarial logic into a single workflow. It delivers decision intelligence starting at the point of submission, supporting Ascendex’s strategy of disciplined, tech-enabled underwriting.

“We’ve carefully selected technology that works for underwriters and empowers us to scale underwriting excellence,” said Dawn Zoppa, Co-Founder, Head of Technology & Digital Solutions of Ascendex. “With Federato, we gain operating performance leverage with greater speed, more precision, and a platform that compounds efficiency as we grow.”

Ascendex’s core infrastructure, powered by Federato, delivers AI-enabled triage, automated appetite identification, dynamic prioritization, and real-time risk assessment. Underwriters gain an intelligent system that streamlines submissions, accelerates decisioning, and ensures every quote reflects disciplined, data-driven underwriting, resulting in faster cycles, smarter portfolio management, and consistent performance.

“Ascendex knows that in a volatile risk environment, the most unified, tech-enabled underwriting companies will win,” said Will Ross, CEO and Co-Founder at Federato. “We’re proud to partner with them to make that vision real and deliver better business outcomes.”

In parallel, Ascendex has selected Workday, the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, to serve as its enterprise operations platform. Workday will power back-office functions that support scalable underwriting, real-time visibility, and team accountability.

By centralizing operations, Workday enables Ascendex to operate as a unified enterprise across its underwriting teams. The platform provides the infrastructure to launch and scale efficiently, while maintaining control, consistency, and compliance expected by carriers and partners.

Ascendex’s implementation partner is Makse Group, a certified Workday services partner with deep insurance expertise.

Ascendex leverages both Federato and Workday to support its initial programs, including its nationwide Habitational General Liability offering. Additional specialty underwriting practices will be launched in the coming months.

About Ascendex Underwriters

Ascendex is a tech-enabled Managing General Underwriter specializing in commercial specialty insurance. Ascendex combines deep underwriting expertise with AI-powered risk selection, real-time data integration, and seamless submission-to-bind automation. With proprietary technology that accelerates precision underwriting, Ascendex supports faster decisions, smarter pricing, and consistent results across complex risks. Learn more at www.ascendexuw.com

About Federato

Federato is the only AI-native platform that spans the full policy lifecycle and changes the way insurance work gets done. Better decisioning is built-in, not bolted on: your unique portfolio goals, strategies, rules, and appetite are part of the workflow so underwriters win the right deals, faster. From the moment a submission hits an underwriter’s inbox, AI is put to work, triaging submissions with a focus on high-appetite business, delivering real-time feedback on the portfolio, and consolidating workflows into a single proven system. Federato drives better business outcomes. Learn more at www.federato.ai

About Makse Group

Makse Group is a Workday advisory and implementation partner helping organizations modernize operations through strategic deployments and expert-led services. Learn more at www.maksegroup.com

