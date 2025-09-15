Ascendex Underwriters Launches Habitational General Liability Program, First Offering as Part of Real Estate Practice

Our goal is to bring tech-enabled, innovative underwriting to a segment that has historically lacked both. The program delivers real-time responsiveness without sacrificing underwriting rigor.” — Neil Lipuma, EVP and Head of Real Estate at Ascendex

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendex Underwriters today announced the launch of its first underwriting program, a nationwide Habitational General Liability (GL) offering focused on multifamily residential risks. Industry veteran Neil Lipuma leads the program and marks Ascendex’s official entry into the commercial specialty market.

The Real Estate Habitational GL Practice addresses a challenging and underserved market segment in multifamily and mixed-use residential properties. Backed by Incline Americas Insurance Company, a member of the Incline P&C Group (A.M. Best rated A-). Leveraging Ascendex’s advanced underwriting technology, the program offers tailored coverage solutions for small and medium-sized owners, landlords, and managers of apartments, condominiums, co-ops, townhomes, and single-family homes across all 50 states plus D.C.

“Our goal is to bring tech-enabled, innovative underwriting to a segment that has historically lacked both,” said Neil Lipuma, EVP and Head of Real Estate at Ascendex. “We’ve structured this program to deliver real-time responsiveness without sacrificing underwriting rigor.”

The program is characterized by:

● Location-by-Location Underwriting – Every location is evaluated based on its jurisdictional, operational, and risk profile, with coverage crafted to ensure maximum efficiency and protection – enabling more precise coverage design.

● 24-Hour Quote Turnaround – Submissions receive consistent, fast responses to help brokers move quickly in a competitive market.

● Wholesale-Only Distribution – The program is exclusively available to wholesale brokers, reinforcing Ascendex’s low-touch underwriting model.

With limits of $1M per occurrence and $2M aggregate, the offering includes selective appetite for affordable housing, senior living, student housing, and vacant land exposures. Maximum capacity extends to 10-location schedules and up to 1,000 units per policy.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Neil to the Ascendex family,” said Kevin Rehnberg, Co-Founder & CEO of Ascendex. “This launch is a major milestone for us and a clear example of how experienced underwriters, backed by the right technology and tools, can deliver smart, scalable solutions to complex markets. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Ascendex was founded in 2024 and combines market-ready infrastructure, centralized governance, and a shared technology stack to enable entrepreneurial underwriting practices to scale with ownership and autonomy. The Real Estate practice is the first of several underwriting practices set to launch with Ascendex.

“This program reflects what Ascendex was built for, high-caliber underwriters with domain expertise, real accountability, and the infrastructure to move decisively. We’re not chasing volume; we’re underwriting with discipline, clarity, and a long-term view,” said Mary Hunt Saunders, VP, Underwriting Real Estate at Ascendex. Mary and Neil are a dynamic, complementary team with a strong history of successful collaboration. Together, they bring over 40+ years of combined experience across the insurance value chain—including carriers, brokers, and MGAs—and bring deep industry expertise and a shared obsession with delivering exceptional customer satisfaction.

The Habitational GL launch marks Ascendex’s official entry into the commercial specialty market, reinforcing its commitment to high-performance underwriting in complex, underserved segments. With additional specialty programs already in development, Ascendex looks forward to sharing more practice announcements in the months ahead.

About Ascendex Underwriters

Ascendex is a tech-enabled Managing General Underwriter specializing in commercial specialty insurance. Ascendex combines deep underwriting expertise with AI-powered risk selection, real- time data integration, and seamless submission-to-bind automation. With proprietary technology that accelerates precision underwriting, Ascendex supports faster decisions, smarter pricing, and consistent results across complex risks.

