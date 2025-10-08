New delivery platform PORTA makes moving anything, anywhere up to 60% cheaper

PORTA connects customers with professional couriers already on route for fast, dependable, high-quality deliveries with low costs and no hidden fees

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PORTA – a new delivery platform that makes moving items simple, affordable and sustainable – today announces that it makes deliveries up to 60% cheaper compared to dedicated couriers, while reducing emissions by 80%.

Rethinking the conventional courier model of delivery services with dedicated trips, PORTA connects customers to vetted, professional couriers already travelling on prescribed routes, with a one-off payment and no hidden fees.

The PORTA model delivers the best of both worlds; by unlocking the availability of drivers on route, it allows users to secure the low prices typical of the digital marketplace, while benefitting from the dependability of a traditional logistics operator – with PORTA managing the process from end to end, ensuring both quality delivery and exceptional customer support.

Like popular ride-hailing services, customers can see the cost of their delivery in 30 seconds, choose from flexible options that fit their schedule, and see a built-in ratings and review system that ensures accountability and peace of mind.

Thousands of vetted van couriers nationwide have already signed up to PORTA, offering same day, or next day delivery options and direct driver-to-customer communication, rather than frustrating anonymous call centres or websites.

Edward Spence, CEO PORTA: “PORTA was born out of my frustration with trying to buy my ideal second-hand bike on an online marketplace – only to discover that the cost of getting it delivered was more than the sale price. I thought there has to be a way of using technology to connect anyone who needs a package delivered, to the thousands of delivery drivers who are already completing trips, but are not at full capacity.

“So, PORTA was conceived to make delivery simple, flexible and more affordable, whilst tackling the environmental impact of the courier delivery sector. Online transactions are only set to rise and PORTA converts wasted vehicle capacity into a win for customers, drivers, and the environment. The greenest van is the one already on the road, so our mission is to maximise the efficiency of deliveries in every respect.”

PORTA has quickly scaled from concept to revenue with a model that taps into the spare capacity in delivery logistics and converts it into cost savings for customers, extra revenue for drivers and lower emissions for the planet. PORTA is on target to handle 500 daily bookings. The platform serves everyone from busy parents and online marketplace sellers to small businesses requiring reliable logistics solutions.

The service is particularly valuable for buyers and sellers across popular peer-to-peer marketplaces like e-Bay, Facebook Marketplace and Etsy. PORTA also supports small businesses that need reliable, professional deliveries without the premium pricing of dedicated courier services. PORTA's transparent pricing model ensures customers know exactly what they're paying upfront, with no surge pricing or hidden charges.



