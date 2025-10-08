Heritage Meets Runway on the Court: Model Pickleball x J Pritchard Kick Off LA Fashion Week at Calabasas Pickleball Club

Model Pickle Ball - Terell Owens & Prototype 81 LA - Fusion Fashion Week - Event Schedule LA Fashion Week - October 17th 2025

Fashion, sport, and wellness collide as Model Pickleball and J. Pritchard bring heritage style to LA Fashion Week’s on‑court debut.

LOS ANGELS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Model Pickleball, the runway‑on‑the‑court fashion and wellness experience created by Fusion Fashion Events, announces its Los Angeles debut at Calabasas Pickleball Club on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Following a celebrated New York City kickoff with Life Time at Penn 1, the tour’s second stop brings a photogenic fusion of competition, couture, and culture to the West Coast.

Partnering with J. Pritchard, the official heritage brand connected to pickleball’s founding family, this edition of Model Pickleball bridges legacy and modern luxury. The event will also highlight Prototype 81, the lifestyle brand by Football legend Terrell Owens, in a special on‑court runway activation.

Bringing together models, agencies, designers, creators, and wellness brands, Model Pickleball LA celebrates community, athleticism, and elevated design through a daylong tournament sponsored by Selkirk Sport.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Runway on the Court: Fashion presentations by 11Nill, Prototype 81, and J. Pritchard

Star Power: Special runway activation by Prototype 81 founder Terrell Owens

Tournament Play: Sponsor and agency teams face off throughout the afternoon

Wellness Lounge: On‑site activations featuring hydration, IV therapy, and recovery sessions

Creator & Media Access: Editorial and social‑ready photo and video selects delivered same day



Model Pickleball is where fashion meets competition—on the court,” said David Woods, Founder of Fusion Fashion Events. “Partnering with J. Pritchard allows us to honor the sport’s origins while advancing a lifestyle movement that merges fashion, fitness, and fun.

TICKETS & PRESS ACCESS

Limited media and creator passes are available upon request. To RSVP for press access, interviews, or coverage assets, please contact:

Email: info@fusionfashionevents.com

ABOUT MODEL PICKLEBALL

Model Pickleball is a touring fashion‑meets‑wellness platform where runway presentations and competitive sport share one stage. Debuting at Miami Swim Week with a national partnership launch in New York City, the series redefines performance fashion through dynamic storytelling, premium brand collaborations, and social‑first content experiences.

ABOUT J. PRITCHARD

J. Pritchard is a premium pickleball apparel and lifestyle brand developed in partnership with the sport’s founding family. Blending high‑performance craftsmanship with heritage design, the brand represents the soul and evolution of America’s fastest‑growing sport.

ABOUT FUSION FASHION EVENTS

Fusion Fashion Events produces immersive fashion, lifestyle, and cultural experiences across New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. Combining runway direction, sponsorship activation, and content capture, Fusion transforms fashion moments into media‑driven cultural impact.

