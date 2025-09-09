Francis London to Headline Streetwear Workshop at Zimbabwe Fashion Week 2025

FRANCIS LONDON - FOUNDER/DESIGNER UGLY DUKLYN - LEATHER DUFFLE Ugly Duklyn Co.

To bring our streetwear lens to Zimbabwe Fashion Week is to connect Philly grit with African brilliance—proving that fashion is a global conversation rooted in culture, craft, and community.” — Francis London, Founder of Ugly Duklyn

PHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Francis London, designer and founder of Ugly Duklyn, will travel to Victoria Falls this October to participate in Zimbabwe Fashion Week (ZFW) 2025. London will host a two-day Streetwear Workshop, bringing his Philadelphia-rooted and culturally resonant design ethos to the global stage.

Ugly Duklyn is a fashion house for the “beautifully misfit”—those who create outside the spotlight, thrive in the grind, and honor transformation in motion. From leather bags to statement apparel, Francis London’s work is unapologetically designed for Black and Brown creatives, wallflowers, underdogs, and community builders who rise on their own terms.

A Global Stage for Streetwear

This year’s ZFW is positioned as a cultural milestone, spotlighting sustainable fashion, African heritage, and global Black creativity. London’s workshop will focus on:

Streetwear as Storytelling – Highlighting how apparel carries memory, identity, and resilience.



Craft Over Clout – Prioritizing meaningful design over fast fashion trends.



From Philly to the World – Connecting diasporic narratives through upcycling, sustainability, and cross-continental style.



London’s participation is part of ZFW’s expanded programming for 2025, which includes designer showcases, cultural exhibitions, and workshops at Victoria Falls. This year’s theme—“From Africa to the World”—underscores ZFW’s mission to amplify Pan-African talent and foster cross-border creative exchange.

Momentum Building Ahead of October

The announcement follows a year of momentum for Ugly Duklyn, including July’s Swan Lake Honors in New York City and timed retail/digital drops that have bolstered community growth and press visibility. Preparations for ZFW include content rollouts, Netflix documentary interest, and global storytelling campaigns positioning London and Ugly Duklyn as key voices in international fashion.

---

About Ugly Duklyn

Founded by Francis London, Ugly Duklyn is a fashion house dedicated to the “beautifully misfit.” Its collections of leather goods and apparel are rooted in storytelling, resilience, and cultural authenticity. Designed for creators who rise on their own terms, Ugly Duklyn celebrates the messy middle of artistry and community.

About Zimbabwe Fashion Week

Zimbabwe Fashion Week is one of Africa’s most prestigious fashion showcases, returning in 2025 at Victoria Falls. The event amplifies designers, celebrates Pan-African culture, and positions Zimbabwe as a global fashion hub. Programming includes runway shows, exhibitions, workshops, and international collaborations.

YOFI - Coming Soon

