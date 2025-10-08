MARTIE SMITH SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Martie Smith will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martie Smith, Global Wellbeing Entrepreneur and Best-Selling Author, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Martie Smith will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Martie Smith as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over three decades of experience, Martie Smith has earned a reputation as a dynamic, results-driven leader. She is widely recognized for her unwavering commitment to mentoring youth and fostering resilience, positively impacting countless lives through her holistic approach to wellbeing. Her mission extends beyond individual wellness; she is dedicated to strengthening entire communities, empowering them to thrive and flourish.Martie's professional journey began with a Bachelor's degree in Radiation Therapy from the Medical University of Charleston, SC. Despite facing significant challenges, including living with a disability and recovering from multiple injuries, she has emerged as a powerful symbol of resilience and determination. Her unique blend of scientific expertise and passion for empowerment and sustainability has positioned her as a global influencer in the field of personal development.Throughout her career, Martie has received numerous awards for her contributions to her field. These include the Women of Heart Humanitarian Award in London, England, and the Best Woman's Story of Impact Award in Dublin, Ireland. In addition, she received the Inspiration 2023 Award from Latinos Sin Fronteras in Raleigh, NC, USA. She is an internationally published author and poet laureate, and her debut book, Resilience Nourishes the Soul, has received widespread acclaim for its deep exploration of personal growth and overcoming adversity. In 2024, Martie was honored as Top Resilience Ambassador of the Year and will also receive the Empowered Woman of the Year award at IAOTP’s annual awards gala this December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.In addition to these accolades Martie joined with celebrated International Author & World Peace Ambassador Mia Cara, and have united to inspire courage, kindness, and unity across the globe. Together, they are building a legacy of resilience and peace through books, podcasts, affirmations, and storytelling initiatives that uplift children, families, and communities.From Martie’s acclaimed works—including Creative Chaos Warrior, 100 Voices of Women, and Martie’s Spark: Tales of Courage and Adventure—to Mia’s global authorship, peace advocacy, and ambassadorial leadership, this dynamic duo is sparking a movement that bridges generations. Their shared vision comes to life through the Tiny Sparks Baby Podcast, the new Tiny Sparks Shine Bright Affirmations, and their playful educational characters: Mini Martie & Mini Mia.Through Mini Martie & Mini Mia, children around the world learn that resilience and peace begin at a young age — and ripple across generations.“Resilience and peace go hand in hand,” say Martie and Mia. “Our mission is to light sparks of courage and kindness that will guide children, families, and communities for years to come.”C+.+ Join the Resilience C Peace MovementA†/1Y Read the Books: amazon.com/author/martiemsmith ,.Ç. *3 Subscribe to the Podcast: Tiny Sparks Baby Podcast★ Become a Patreon Member: patreon.com/MartiemsmithFor more information, please visit: www.martiemsmith.com About IAOTP:The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's most prestigious professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given the opportunity to collaborate, share ideas, and influence others through leadership and keynote speaking. Membership is not open to the public; professionals are selected through nominations or by the President after a formal interview.For more information about IAOTP, visit: www.iaotp.com

