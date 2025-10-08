New Era Energy launches fuel tank restoration programme, saving customers up to 75% versus replacement

New Era Energy_Tank Resto_1 New Era Energy_Tank Resto_2 New Era Energy_Tank Resto_3 New Era Energy_Tank Resto_4 New Era Energy_Tank Resto_5

NEE launches a nationwide Fuel Tank Restoration Programme, offering a sustainable alternative to new tank purchases by extending tank life by at least 5 years

At New Era Energy, we’re redefining what it means to be a fuel services provider. This programme isn’t just about prolonging tank life, it’s about building a smarter, more sustainable energy ecosystem” — Melissa Lancaster, Brand Manager at New Era Energy

HARLOW, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

● The programme helps customers significantly cut carbon emissions, with restored tanks producing far less embodied CO₂ than manufacturing new ones, saving 2,000 tonnes of CO₂ for one fleet client restoring 800 tanks

● The 10-step restoration process includes ADR-compliant testing, internal cleaning, parts replacement, repainting, and certification, supported by a digital platform for compliance tracking and nationwide logistics

● Customers benefit from lower costs, improved compliance, and stronger ESG performance, aligning fuel infrastructure management with environmental goals and regulatory standard

Harlow, Essex, 6th October 2025: New Era Energy, the UK’s forward-thinking fuel services provider, today announced the launch of its nationwide Fuel Tank Restoration Programme, an innovative, sustainable solution designed to extend the life of industrial fuel tanks by at least five years and slash capital costs by up to 75%.

This service offers an environmentally responsible and economically efficient alternative to buying new tanks. With restored tanks typically costing less than 25% of the price of a new unit, customers can expect significant savings while also cutting their carbon footprint and promoting circular resource use.

“At New Era Energy, we’re redefining what it means to be a fuel services provider,” said Melissa Lancaster, Brand Manager at New Era Energy. “This programme isn’t just about prolonging tank life, it’s about building a smarter, more sustainable energy ecosystem. Restoring tanks prevents unnecessary waste, reduces embodied carbon, and helps our customers stay compliant and cost-efficient.

She continued “Whether you're managing a single site or a national fleet, New Era Energy’s restoration programme is a smarter, greener way to manage your fuel infrastructure. The production of a single steel fuel tank produces c. 2.5 tonnes of CO2. For one of our customers we’re restoring 800 tanks, saving 2000 tones of CO2 alone.

New Era's restoration process includes a full 10-step refurbishment carried out with meticulous attention to detail by a highly experienced team at its Huntingdon workshop. This includes comprehensive inspection and ADR-compliant pressure testing, internal tank cleaning and decontamination, component servicing and part replacement, shot blasting and paint refinishing, livery and data plate replacement, and final reporting and certification.

Why it matters

Steel fuel tanks are carbon-intensive to manufacture. By restoring rather than replacing, companies significantly reduce environmental impact. Each restored tank contributes to lower emissions, reduced raw material usage, and enhanced ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) performance.

In addition to financial savings, the service ensures compliance with UK ADR regulations and includes documentation ready for inspection by the Department for Transport and Health & Safety Executive.

Customer benefits

The programme enables customers to save up to 75% compared to buying new tanks while extending tank life by at least five years. Customers stay compliant with ADR 2.5 and 5-year inspection regulations and receive a full restoration report and certification. The programme also helps promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions across operations.

ENDS

About New Era Energy

New Era Energy is a leading provider of sustainable fuel solutions, specialising in HVO and other renewable alternatives to traditional fossil fuels. Committed to reducing carbon emissions across industries, the company operates its own HVO-powered delivery fleet and works with businesses to implement practical sustainability solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.