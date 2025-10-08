DogBase Unveils New AI-Powered K9 Platform at CSAR Search & Rescue 2025

Real-Time Visibility for K9 Units: DogBase v2 Launches Live Activity Feed

DogBase unveils new AI-powered tools for SAR K9 teams at CSAR 2025, streamlining training, health tracking & performance management.

DogBase helps SAR teams focus on saving lives while our platform manages the training and health data that keeps every K9 mission-ready.” — Micki Rychecky, VP of Sales & Business Development, DogBase

GUTHRIE, OK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DogBase, a leading AI-driven platform for K9 team management, announced it will attend the 2025 Canine Search and Recovery (CSAR) Seminar in Oklahoma. Vice President of Sales & Business Development Micki Rychecky will present DogBase’s latest features and meet with search-and-rescue (SAR) handlers from across the country. The company aims to demonstrate how its technology streamlines training documentation, health record-keeping, and performance tracking for working dog teams.Event Brings Together SAR Teams and Industry LeadersThe 2025 CSAR Seminar, hosted by Red Dirt Oklahoma Search & Recovery, will take place October 19–24 at Twin Cedars Camp in Guthrie, Oklahoma. This annual seminar is one of the most respected gatherings in the SAR community, drawing more than 100 handlers and trainers for a week of intensive learning and certification.Participants can take part in beginner, intermediate, and advanced workshops across disciplines such as trailing, air-scent area search, human remains detection (HRD), and water recovery. The event also features AKC Canine Good Citizen testing and evening lectures that encourage collaboration and knowledge-sharing among SAR professionals. With more than 300 acres of trails, ponds, and diverse terrain, Twin Cedars Camp provides an ideal environment for realistic training scenarios.“Search-and-rescue handlers operate in difficult and unpredictable conditions, and they need reliable tools for training and record-keeping,” said Rychecky. “DogBase was built to support teams like these. Attending CSAR 2025 allows us to show how our platform helps handlers stay focused on their mission while DogBase manages the critical data.”New DogBase Features for SAR TeamsDogBase recently launched Teams v2.0, a major update developed with direct feedback from K9 professionals. The new version introduces tools that make it easier to log, track, and analyze every aspect of a working dog’s training and care.Custom Training Type Builder: Enables organizations to design training logs specific to their work, whether HRD field searches, urban trailing drills, or wilderness air-scent exercises. This flexibility ensures documentation matches the realities of SAR operations rather than a generic format.“Actions” Tracking System: Records time-stamped events such as deployments, certification milestones, behavioral corrections, or equipment issues. This structured log helps teams capture the complete story of a dog’s readiness and performance beyond scheduled training.DogBase Health Center: A dedicated hub for managing K9 medical data, including vaccinations, medications, vet visits, diet, and weight. Health tracking is mission-critical in SAR, where a dog’s condition directly impacts operational readiness.These features are already helping volunteer SAR teams simplify certification documentation, comply with standards like NASAR, and reduce the time spent on paperwork. Early users have noted that DogBase provides the level of detail SAR requires—something often missing in software designed mainly for law enforcement.“By listening to handlers, we built tools that are practical, fast, and customizable,” added Rychecky. “Our goal is to remove the burden of paperwork so handlers can spend more time training and deploying their dogs where they’re needed most.”About DogBaseDogBase is an AI-powered platform transforming how working dog teams train, track progress, and manage operations. Founded by a SAR handler turned tech innovator, DogBase combines easy data entry with advanced analytics to improve training efficiency and ensure canine health and readiness.The platform is trusted by more than 200 handlers and organizations worldwide, from SAR groups to law enforcement and service dog programs. DogBase has been featured in Police K-9 Magazine and presented at major industry events such as the World Police Summit and NASAR SARCON. Its mission is simple: to elevate working dog performance through technology, empowering handlers and their K9 partners to achieve more effective results in the field.For more information or to request a demo, visit DogBase.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.