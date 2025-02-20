DogBase to Present at 11th Annual International Police K-9 Conference on AI’s Role in Working Dog Training

We Believe in the Power of Tech to Elevate Working Dog’s Performance

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DogBase , the leading AI-powered platform transforming working dog training and performance management, will present at the 11th Annual International Police K-9 Conference & Vendor Show in Las Vegas, NV. The event, hosted by Police K-9 Magazine, is the largest and most diverse K-9 training event in the world, bringing together over 1,000 K-9 handlers, supervisors, and administrators for specialized training with 40+ world-class instructors and 68 industry-leading vendors.As part of this premier event, DogBase will lead a two-hour seminar, “K9 Teams in the Age of AI: How Technology is Transforming Training, Performance, and Decision-Making.” The session is designed for trainers, handlers, and working dog teams who want to harness AI-driven insights to enhance training efficiency, track performance, and improve operational decision-making.How AI is Shaping the Future of Working Dog TrainingDesigned for trainers, K9 teams, and executives, this session will provide real-world insights into how AI-driven data can improve efficiency, reduce training blind spots, and enhance operational readiness. Attendees will explore practical applications of AI, including:✅ Predictive Analytics in Training: AI-driven insights to optimize training programs and improve canine performance.✅ Reducing Training Blind Spots: Using AI to detect weaknesses and fine-tune training approaches.✅ AI-Powered Health Monitoring: Enhancing long-term K9 wellness by tracking fatigue, injuries, and performance indicators.By integrating AI into training workflows, DogBase enables working dog teams to maximize performance and ensure long-term success.DogBase: Pioneering the Future of K9 Training & PerformanceDogBase ( www.dogbase.co ) is an AI-powered platform revolutionizing K9 training and operational tracking for working dogs, military, police, private security, SAR teams, detection K9s, service dogs, and competitive dog sports. By combining AI-powered analytics with seamless data tracking, DogBase helps handlers, trainers, and organizations make informed decisions, improve training efficiency, and ensure long-term K9 well-being.Beyond training, DogBase also serves as a comprehensive management tool for K9 teams, enabling handlers and organizations to efficiently oversee their dogs, teams, and kennels. With features designed for logging health data, tracking operational readiness, and managing team performance across multiple locations, DogBase streamlines administrative tasks while enhancing accountability and compliance. By centralizing key data and leveraging AI-driven insights, K9 units can optimize training, ensure peak canine performance, and maintain the highest standards of care with ease​​.Key features of the DogBase platform include:🔹 Frictionless Training Logs: Streamlined data entry for effortless performance tracking.🔹 AI-Powered Insights: Machine learning models provide real-time feedback for continuous improvement.🔹 Readiness & Health Monitoring: Ensuring working dogs maintain peak performance and longevity.By eliminating guesswork, DogBase empowers working dog teams with the tools to refine training strategies, track performance trends, and maximize results.Recognized Global Expertise in AI & Working Dog InnovationDogBase’s expertise in AI-driven K9 solutions has earned the company invitations to present at top global conferences, including:✔️ World Police Summit: Hosted the first AI-driven K9 training workshop.✔️ NASAR SARCON 2024: Demonstrated AI-powered tracking for SAR K9 teams.✔️ Frontex Future Training Technologies Conference: Introduced AI applications for working dog teams.✔️ Yale Startup Weekend (2025): Speaking on AI’s role in startup innovation.About DogBase CEO Almog Koren DogBase is led by Almog Koren, a SAR K9 handler, former IDF Special Forces member, and AI-driven technology innovator. With a background in software engineering and UX design, Koren has dedicated his career to merging working dog expertise with advanced AI technology. His experience training SAR and service dogs—combined with real-world deployments in search and rescue operations—has shaped DogBase into an intuitive, data-driven platform that enhances training, performance tracking, and working dog longevity.Join DogBase at the International Police K-9 Conference📍 When: April 2025📍 Where: 11th Annual International Police K-9 Conference & Vendor Show, Las Vegas, NV📍 Session: “K9 Teams in the Age of AI” – Presented by DogBaseFor more information about DogBase and how AI is shaping the future of working dog training, visit www.dogbase.co

