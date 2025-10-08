New floats revealed as countdown begins for National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant

Release date: 08/10/25

In just one month on Saturday 8 November, the biggest public parade in the southern hemisphere – the National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant – will bring festive cheer to the streets of Adelaide.

Two new floats were unveiled today and are set to captivate audiences of all ages at this year’s event – My Pet Dragon and Magic Fairyland.

Created by Dave Clarke, My Pet Dragon, celebrates magic and fantasy just like Christmas time – when anything is possible. The float features a beautiful sleek dragon whose wings will glide its passage through the streets of the CBD.

The second new float, Magic Fairyland designed by Katie Schulz, is a tribute to the whimsical and magical nature of the Christmas season, invoking the child within us all. It features a unicorn, fairies and many tiny animals you might expect in Fairyland.

The National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant is a free, community event.

For more information, visit www.christmaspageant.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

We’re excited to begin the one-month countdown to one of South Australia’s most beloved traditions.

The National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant holds a special place in the hearts of our community, and this year’s new floats are sure to bring even more wonder and joy.

As we look forward to gathering on November 8, the Pageant continues to unite South Australians, filling the city with festive spirit and Christmas cheer.

Attributable to Brian Gilbertson National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant Director

We’re delighted to welcome My Pet Dragon and Magic Fairyland to the Pageant this year. The elves at Stardust Castle have put a lot of time and effort into making both these floats which will look spectacular in this year’s parade.

With just one month to go until the 93rd National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant, we can’t wait to see the joy and excitement these new floats will bring to families across the state both at the event and on the Channel 9 broadcast.

Attributable to Mark Smith, CEO National Pharmacies

As Pageant Day draws near, it’s a great time to reflect on what this event means to so many South Australians.

The National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant is more than just a parade – it’s a celebration of community, connection, and joy. It’s an occasion our team and members at National Pharmacies are incredibly proud to support.