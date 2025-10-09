Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Treat for 2026 Dine at Women Chef Restaurants During Women's Month

Love to Celebrate Women? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral Program to earn 4 $500 gift cards and enjoy four dinners for 4 at women chef restaurants during 2026Women’s Month! Love to Celebrate Women? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral Program to earn 4 $500 gift cards and enjoy four dinners for 4 at women chef restaurants during 2026Women’s Month!

Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring The Sweetest Women Parties for last 10 years during women's month and they will reward referrals with sweet dining cards

Love to Celebrate Women and Party for Good? Join The Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), three-year treats, and the sweetest parties.Recruiting for Good launches community party and reward; ' Celebrate Women Chefs ,' during 2026 Women's Month.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Love to Celebrate Women and Party for Good ? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by December 31st, 2025, to earn 4 $500 gift cards to enjoy dinner for 4 at your favorite women chef restaurants during 2026 Women's Month!"AboutLove to Celebrate Women Chefs and Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by December 31st, 2025, to earn 4 $500 gift cards to enjoy dinner for 4 at your favorite women chef restaurants during 2026 Women's Month to learn more visit www.CelebrateWomenChefs.com The Sweetest Time of The Year!Since 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls)! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and Community Too!"We start teaching 3rd grade girls fulfillment through The Sweetest Gigs by the time they are in middle school; they are confident, self-aware, and striving for leadership positions!"In an effort to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3-Year-Dining Treat; and 3 years of invite only parties www.TheRoseSocialclub.com Made Just for You!"To become a Rosé Social Club member first attend the next sponsored brunch in Brentwood or in The Valley to RSVP visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!Are you a man who celebrates women, supports girl causes, and loves to dine for good too? Visit www.LovetoDineforGood.com learn how to earn a sweet 3-year dining reward at your favorite restaurant and three years of sweet parties. www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You and Community Too!

Talented 9 Year old girl 'Inaminute' landed the sweetest dining gig Mom&Me lunch to discover the sweetest restaurants; taste the best dishes and review them!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.