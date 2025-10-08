Globaliser Announces Hermes Cache Pro: Multi-Location In-Memory Cache Globally for WordPress & WooCommerce

Globaliser Hermes Cache Pro Outperforms Google in Global TTFB Server Response Globaliser Logo

With Hermes Cache Pro, it’s now possible to have WordPress and WooCommerce sites faster than Google itself — achieving under 100ms TTFB globally through our multi-location in-memory caching technology” — Selim Koç

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hermes Cache Pro achieves under 100ms TTFB globally, faster than Google, through multi-location in-memory caching, outperforming traditional WordPress plugins.Globaliser, Inc., a leading provider of cloud solutions for WordPress, today announced that its Hermes Cache Pro technology has been independently validated as the fastest caching solution for WordPress and WooCommerce sites operating in the United States and globally. Unlike traditional plugin-based caching solutions, Hermes Cache Pro utilizes multi-location in-memory caching architecture to deliver unprecedented performance for businesses requiring global reach and reliability.Redefining WordPress Performance StandardsAs WordPress powers over 43% of all websites globally, site speed has become critical for SEO rankings, conversion rates, and customer satisfaction. Traditional caching solutions including W3 Total Cache, WP Rocket, WP Super Cache, and LiteSpeed Cache struggle to maintain consistent performance under high traffic loads, particularly for sites with international audiences. Most solutions operate at the PHP layer and deliver response times between 75-250 milliseconds. Hermes Cache Pro fundamentally changes this by moving caching to the server level with persistent in-memory storage across multiple global edge locations, enabling sub-10ms response times consistently.Multi-Location In-Memory Architecture: The Technical AdvantageHermes Cache Pro's breakthrough performance stems from its unique architectural approach. While conventional WordPress caching plugins operate within the WordPress environment—requiring pages to pass through PHP processing before being served—Hermes Cache Pro intercepts requests at the web server level and serves pages directly from RAM across distributed edge servers.Traditional Cache Flow: Web Server → PHP → WordPress → Caching Plugin → Redis/Memcached → ResponseHermes Cache Pro Flow: Web Server → Hermes In-Memory Cache → Direct ResponseThis server-first approach dramatically reduces Time to First Byte (TTFB), the critical metric measuring how quickly servers begin delivering content. Lower TTFB correlates with improved SEO rankings through Google's Core Web Vitals, and for WooCommerce stores translates to faster product pages, smoother checkout, and higher conversion rates.Hermes Cache Pro maintains full page content persistently in RAM at distributed edge servers across multiple USA locations including New York, Virginia, Florida, Texas, Illinois, California, Washington, Colorado, and Georgia. This multi-state deployment ensures every visitor connects to an in-memory cache server within milliseconds of their location.Network latency—the time data travels from server to client—is governed by the speed of light through fiber optic cables. A request from Los Angeles to New York experiences approximately 60-70ms of network latency due to physical distance alone. By maintaining in-memory caches in multiple USA states, Hermes Cache Pro reduces this dramatically:A visitor in San Francisco connects to the California cache server: ~5-10ms network latencyA visitor in Chicago connects to the Illinois cache server: ~5-10ms network latencyA visitor in Miami connects to the Florida cache server: ~5-10ms network latencyA visitor in Boston connects to the Virginia cache server: ~10-15ms network latencyCompare this to a single-origin server scenario where all USA traffic routes to one location, potentially adding 40-70ms in network latency alone before any processing begins.Real-World Performance: Case Studies Demonstrate Measurable ImpactGlobaliser has documented substantial performance improvements across client implementations, with results validated through Google's real user monitoring data collected from actual site visitors over 28-day periods.Listelist.com, a Turkish publishing platform handling 50-100 million monthly requests with over 30,000 posts, achieved remarkable improvements after migrating to Globaliser Cloud with Hermes Cache Pro on a single local location:TTFB reduced from 1.3s to 0.4s (69% improvement, 223% faster)First Input Delay (FID) dropped from 120ms to 24ms (80% improvement, 400% faster)Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) improved from 3.8s to 2.9s (24% improvement)These documented results demonstrate Hermes Cache Pro's effectiveness across varying infrastructure configurations and traffic patterns. Businesses interested in experiencing this level of performance can visit https://www.globaliser.com to see live speed demonstrations and request performance assessments.Multi-Location In-Memory Caching: Beyond Traditional CDNsHermes Cache Pro's multi-location in-memory caching architecture fundamentally differs from traditional Content Delivery Network (CDN) caching in both architecture and performance outcomes.Traditional CDN Caching LimitationsTraditional CDNs distribute cached content across global edge servers but come with inherent limitations:Disk-Based Storage: Most CDN edge locations store cached content on disk (SSD/HDD), requiring read operations before content deliveryCache Warming Requirement: First-time visitors to any edge location trigger origin server requests to populate the cache, experiencing slower load timesStorage Read Latency: Even after cache warming, retrieving content from disk storage adds 20-50ms or more to response timesCache Expiration Cycles: Content must be periodically refreshed from origin servers, creating performance inconsistenciesAlways-On, Always-In-MemoryUnlike traditional CDN caches that may purge content during low-traffic periods or require cache warming, Hermes Cache Pro maintains persistent in-memory caches. Every page remains instantly available in RAM across all edge locations, ensuring:Zero cold-start penalties: First-time visitors experience the same sub-10ms response times as returning visitorsConsistent performance: Traffic spikes don't degrade performance as all content is already in memoryGeographic equality: A visitor in Maine receives the same instant response as someone in San DiegoThis persistent in-memory approach delivers Amazon ElastiCache-level performance built directly into the WordPress delivery stack without requiring separate infrastructure or complex configurations. For businesses serving USA customers, this translates to instant product page loads, reduced cart abandonment for e-commerce, improved engagement metrics for publishing, and enhanced user satisfaction across all applications.Business Impact: Speed as a Revenue DriverGoogle's research shows 53% of mobile users abandon sites taking longer than three seconds to load, with each second of delay reducing e-commerce conversions by up to 7%. Hermes Cache Pro's dramatic TTFB reductions directly improve SEO rankings, increase conversion rates, reduce infrastructure costs, and enhance scalability during traffic spikes, with multiple clients reporting ROI within months.Implementation and AvailabilityHermes Cache Pro is available as part of Globaliser's Cloud Suite for WordPress and Enterprise WordPress Hosting version available, with implementations tailored to specific requirements including multi-region deployment, custom cache invalidation rules, and dedicated support. Migration from existing solutions typically completes within days.

