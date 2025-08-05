Globaliser Launches Anycast-Powered WordPress Hosting for Enterprise Speed, Scale & Security

Globaliser Brings Global Speed and Reliability to WordPress Globaliser Logo Goddess Women App Logo

Anycast-powered hosting for lightning-fast WordPress performance, high availability, and seamless scalability across global markets.

We’re bringing the power of Anycast and edge caching to WordPress, to make enterprise-grade speed, uptime, and security accessible to every serious global business.” — Selim Koç, Founder of Globaliser

WILMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Globaliser, a performance-driven tech startup, has launched a globally distributed WordPress hosting platform powered by Anycast networking and push CDN. Engineered for speed, uptime, and built-in security, Globaliser delivers 99.99% availability and lightning-fast performance across 20+ edge locations — with no need for site re-architecture.Recognized by Cloudflare Startup Program and OVH Startup Program, Globaliser is made for businesses that outgrow traditional WordPress hosting.London or New York, or the whole globe. The edge network spans Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Turkiye, the UK, and the US (California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington) “Switching to Globaliser transformed our startup,” said the CEO of Goddess , a women’s well-being app with over 1 million downloads. “We have seen a 20x increase in global traffic, and the lightning-fast loading times keep our audience engaged. Apart from our usual daily traffic, sometimes we get huge surges, like 10x or more on special spiritual days, astrological days, etc. And our online presence remains unaffected by this traffic.”What Is Anycast? The One IP That Connects the WorldImagine walking into a room and asking, “Who’s John?”Everyone replies: “I am.”That’s not just a metaphor, it’s how Anycast functions.Anycast is a networking model where multiple geographically distributed servers broadcast the same IP address. When someone visits your site, they’re instantly routed to the nearest, lowest-latency server by internet service provider level. The same request, the same IP, but the closest response.This model flips the traditional hosting paradigm. Instead of routing every visitor to a central origin, Globaliser turns the entire world into your edge, speeding up WordPress sites by delivering content from the closest location. Every user gets local performance. The impact is localized. The performance is preserved.Push CDN: Instant Delivery from EverywhereMost CDNs rely on a “pull” model, which waits for a file request before caching. This causes delays on the first load and uneven performance.Globaliser’s push CDN takes a different approach. It proactively pushes your static files worldwide, permanently embedding them into the edge layer. This means your files are always ready and close to your users. By keeping these files near your visitors, Globaliser reduces the distance data travels, making your WordPress site quicker and more reliable.Driving Speed and Availability with Anycast Network + Push CDNLocalized Delivery for Consistent SpeedYour server never has to fight physics just to deliver content. Since every server shares the same IP, your experience stays consistent everywhere. No weird fallbacks. No “sorry, this region’s slower.” Just fast, resilient, local delivery backed by global intelligence. Instead of relying on origin servers, Globaliser serves content from the edge, where your users actually are.“We didn’t want to fix the old way of doing WordPress, we wanted to reinvent it from the ground up for today’s web,” said Selim Koç, the founder of Globaliser. “Anycast gives us a new backbone, not just a performance boost.”Scaling Without StressScaling shouldn’t create stress. With traditional hosting, growth introduces pressure: more users lead to more strain, and more traffic means more risk. Globaliser reverses that logic. When traffic spikes, capacity is distributed intelligently; without disruption, delay, or performance loss.Expanding to a new market? Globaliser adds a node near the audience. This is what scalable WordPress hosting should mean: infrastructure that grows with your business; effortlessly, and on your terms.Built-in SecurityMost WordPress security is reactive: plugins, monitors, and crossed fingers. Globaliser takes a different approach by building security directly into the architecture. Your core WordPress install is never exposed to the public. Visitors interact only with a globally distributed, optimized version of your site. No access to wp-login, no database probing.If an attack occurs -like a DDoS- only the nearby edge servers absorb the impact. The rest of the network stays unaffected. The threat is contained locally without disrupting global uptime.Security incidents are isolated and resolved where they begin, preventing ripple effects across regions. This protection is automatic. No extra plugins. No security team required. Globaliser’s shield-based design isolates WordPress from cache servers, delivering enterprise-grade security.Global Availability by DesignTraditional WordPress hosting often struggles with downtime because it relies on a single location. If that location has problems, your site goes offline.Globaliser solves this by running your site actively in multiple locations at the same time.If one data center has an issue, traffic automatically reroutes to another nearby location without disruptions. Globaliser’s system constantly monitors and isolates any problems instantly, keeping your site online and performing smoothly worldwide.Real Business Benefits of Next-Generation WordPress Hosting- Site Speed That Drives Revenue: Directing visitors to the closest edge server minimizes latency, significantly speeding up WordPress sites and boosting conversions.- Lower Bounce Rates: Fast site experiences keep visitors engaged longer. As Google found in 2018, when load time rises from 1 to 3 seconds , bounce probability jumps by 32%- Built-In WordPress Security: With advanced security layered into the infrastructure, threats are isolated regionally, protecting customer data without extra overhead.- Rock-Solid Availability: Intelligent traffic routing and instant failover deliver 99.99% uptime, even during traffic surges.- Simplified Infrastructure Lowers Operational Costs: Reduced reliance on plugins, maintenance, and IT teams.About GlobaliserFounded by infrastructure veterans, Globaliser has architected high-performance systems for international companies and leading enterprises. The company’s mission is clear: redefining traditional hosting with global Anycast networking, intelligent edge caching, and embedded WordPress security.Globaliser at a Glance:- 20+ global edge locations (30+ planned)- Push CDN with permanent edge caching- 99.99% uptime- Built-in edge-layer WordPress security- Backed by Cloudflare and OVH Startup ProgramsRequest a demo for globally faster, more secure WordPress at www.globaliser.com/contact . Our team will get back to you as soon as possible.For Direct Inquiries:Mina SaydanMarketing Specialistpress@globaliser.com

Globaliser Customer Testimonial by Goddess Founder

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.