OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe concludes chairmanship of Working Group on Economic and Trade Development

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe convened and chaired the concluding meeting of the Working Group on Macro, Private and Financial Sectors Development and Regional Trade Facilitation under the Development Co-ordination Council.

Over the past three years, the Programme Office has led the Working Group, bringing together representatives from state institutions, the private sector, and international development partners to foster economic growth and regional co-operation.

During its chairmanship, the OSCE Programme Office expanded the group’s membership by engaging new stakeholders, which contributed to fresh perspectives and stronger collaboration among participating institutions. The Office also played a key role in promoting Tajikistan’s national programmes and strategies relevant to the Working Group’s mandate, securing valuable support from development partners.

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe remains committed to further supporting Tajikistan’s economic development efforts and enhancing co-operation among development partners and national institutions to promote sustainable growth and prosperity.