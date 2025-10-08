Viseven and ctcHealth Launch Collaboration to Power AI-Driven Pharma Marketing

Viseven and ctcHealth Launch Collaboration

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viseven, a global leader in digital content solutions for life sciences, and ctcHealth, a pioneer in AI for Pharma Sales & Marketing, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at redefining digital engagement in the pharmaceutical industry.By combining Viseven’s global content leadership with ctcHealth’s AI-driven expertise, the collaboration will empower life sciences organizations to connect, adapt, and thrive in an evolving healthcare landscape. The partnership is designed to create joint value for clients of both organizations by combining complementary strengths:Viseven contributes its global reach, modular content expertise, and advanced digital engagement technologies.ctcHealth brings its innovation in AI-driven pharma solutions and its close collaboration with the scientific community and KOLs.“This partnership is not just about technology — it’s about redefining how our industry connects with people. Together with ctcHealth, we are uniting science, AI, and digital innovation to create solutions that empower pharma to move faster, engage smarter, and deliver impact where it truly matters.” — Nataliya Andreychuk, Co-founder and CEO, Viseven“We started ctcHealth to bring together the best of pharma and tech. Partnering with Viseven strengthens that vision, linking unique Pharma Sales & Marketing skills with in-depth technical know-how to challenge the status quo and shake up the AI-for-pharma solutions space. Our goal is simple: help pharma companies get effective solutions to patients, faster. This is what drives us, innovation that improves lives” — Manuel Mitola and Thomas Mrosk, Co-founders and Managing Directors, ctcHealthStarting in the fourth quarter of 2025, Viseven and ctcHealth will introduce pilot programs that showcase the combined potential of their expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.