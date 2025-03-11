eWizard Rolls Out Powerful Marketing Capabilities in a Major Feature Release

Every innovation we introduce—whether in UI/UX, campaign management, or regulatory compliance—is driven by real industry needs.” — Krishna Venugopal, Head of Product Management, eWizard

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eWizard , a content experience platform for life sciences, just announced a major feature release. The latest updates are aimed to improve how marketing content is planned, authored, guided through reviews and approvals, and deployed.Powered by Viseven, eWizard is a low-code content management platform designed to streamline the entire content lifecycle — from creation to approval and deployment. It achieves this through automated planning, localization, content adaptation, and publishing, while also providing marketers with a centralized hub to manage their content assets. eWizard also seamlessly integrates with the essential software life sciences and pharma companies already rely on, allowing for smooth data flow and communication between different systems. As a result, life science marketers can get high-quality content to market faster, while keeping it compliant with regulations.Key Updates in March Feature ReleaseThis release introduces a suite of new features that improve four key areas of content operations: creation and management, user experience, project and campaign workflows, and interoperability.Content creation and managementThe latest eWizard updates significantly improve content creation and management by making workflows more efficient, structured, and compliance-friendly. These updates empower teams to work faster, reduce compliance risks, and create high-quality, engaging content with less effort — ensuring that pharma marketing materials remain impactful, on-brand, and market-ready.Portfolio presentations – Users can combine multiple eDetailers into a single, cohesive presentation, enabling seamless multi-brand storytelling.Interactive PDF (iPDF) export – Marketers can quickly generate interactive PDFs that retain eDetailer animations and transitions without manual adjustments.Template fragments for approved emails – Allow for easy insertion of pre-approved content blocks, improving efficiency while maintaining compliance.Market-specific validation in an MLR Acceleration Engine – Automates compliance checks tailored to different regions, reducing regulatory delays.External media tagging – Enables tracking of third-party media assets for improved organization and compliance.Parent asset tracking – Automatically records and links copied assets to their original source, maintaining traceability and consistency.Project and campaign managementThe latest eWizard updates bring greater control, automation, and transparency to project and campaign management, making it easier for teams to track progress, collaborate efficiently, and scale campaigns across multiple markets.New Gantt chart features – Allow teams to manage asset dependencies and track campaign milestones visually, ensuring that every task is completed in the right order and on schedule.Automated UTM tagging – Eliminates the need for manual tracking, providing precise analytics on campaign performance across channels.Campaign-level checklist support – Users can track tasks efficiently to streamline execution and quality control.Automatically assign content to Local Admins – Marketers can instantly grant access and permissions for localized content."Related to me" toggle for checklist collaboration – Improves task management with a personalized filter that highlights relevant responsibilities.User interface and experienceThe user interface has been refined to offer a more intuitive experience, including better support for tablet viewing, grid structure editing for greater design flexibility, and advanced module search for faster asset retrieval. These updates enable faster content turnaround, easier adoption, and stronger brand consistency while improving engagement with healthcare professionals through polished, responsive content.Tablet view support for emails and websites – Enables responsive design across desktop, tablet, and mobile views.Advanced module search with metadata – Enables faster asset discovery by allowing searches based on metadata, approval documents, and related assets.Grid structure editing – Adds layout flexibility with split sections, drag-and-drop functionality, and section property controls.Interoperability and compliance enhancementsManaging content across multiple platforms can be time-consuming, but eWizard’s latest updates make it easier to integrate, publish, and stay compliant. These enhancements accelerate approvals, improve cross-platform collaboration, and strengthen data security.Bynder integration with eWizard – Marketers can reuse, convert, and manage Bynder assets directly in eWizard, reducing content duplication.GDPR compliance enhancements – Strengthened data privacy measures, including secure storage and optional anonymization.Publish content from Contentful to Veeva – Users can now send presentations from Contentful straight to Veeva by saving the presentation as an eDetailer in the eWizard Library.Life sciences companies can see the power of eWizard themselves. Request a demo to see how eWizard's latest features can transform your content operations, or a free trial to explore the platform firsthand.

