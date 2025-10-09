Alex Fink, Senior Partner and EMEA Life Sciences Lead

EFESO Management Consultants appoints Alex Fink as senior partner and EMEA Life Sciences lead.

EFESO is perfectly positioned to help life sciences companies globally to improve their performance” — Alex Fink

PARIS, FRANCE, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EFESO Management Consultants is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Fink as senior partner and EMEA Life Sciences lead. With more than 25 years of global consulting experience, Alex strengthens EFESO’s expertise in supporting Life Sciences companies across strategy, operations, and transformation.Alex’s appointment, further amplifies EFESO’s position as a trusted advisor for life sciences organizations, supporting clients to achieve real results from accelerating innovation and building resilience to driving performance improvement and sustainable growth.Throughout his career, Alex has partnered with leadership teams and investors across the pharmaceutical, biopharma, and healthcare innovation ecosystem. His work spans the entire value chain, from early pipeline and portfolio strategy to product launch, commercialization, and enterprise transformation. He brings deep expertise in strategy, business model evolution, M&A, operations improvement, and organizational transformation, consistently linking strategy to execution to deliver measurable results and long-term value creation.Alex joins EFESO from Lumanity, where he served as senior vice president, Europe. He has also held senior roles at Oliver Wyman, Roland Berger, Monitor Group, and renowned specialized consultancies. Over the past decade, he has successfully built and led regional and global consulting practices within PE-backed firms, driving sustainable growth and developing high-performing teams.“I am eager to bring my experience to the life sciences sector, helping companies grow, adapt, and thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape. EFESO is perfectly positioned to help life sciences companies globally to improve their performance,” said Alex Fink, senior partner and EMEA Life Sciences Lead at EFESO.

