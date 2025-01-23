EFESO Management Consultants Survey: Industry leaders will boost investment spending up to 30% over the next 3 years

Global Survey on CapEx

Our analysis forecasts an increase in annual capital spending of up to 30% by 2027. The main drivers for this are decarbonization, digitization, reorganization of global production and supply networks” — Holger Peterkord

PARIS, FRANCE, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EFESO Management Consultants, the global leading consulting in operations strategy consulting and performance improvement, in collaboration with WBR Insights, has published the results of a global survey on optimizing the management of capital expenditure ( CapEx ) in industries. The survey, conducted in December 2024, interviewed 200 decision-makers operating across 8 European countries and in the United States to identify priorities, challenges, and opportunities related to investment projects.Key figures from the global survey:• 70.5% of industry leaders expect to spend 10-30% more on CapEx over the next three years• The top drivers for more effective CapEx optimization are supply chain resilience (53%), transformation business (52.5%) and sustainability (46.5%)• Two key issues emerged as predominant concerns, with 50% tackling the increasing cost of equipment and 47% noting the decision-making process as a substantial challenge• Project execution and procurement are the top priorities for improving CapEx projects, with 63% and 61% of respondents respectively identifying these as key areas in need of improvement.A context of strong investment growthAs companies strive to adapt to rapid market changes, a new momentum is emerging in favor of long-term investments. These investments, essential for strengthening companies' competitiveness and addressing global challenges such as decarbonization or digitalization, reflect a strong desire among industrial players to transform their operations to ensure future resilience.Holger Peterkord, Senior Principal and Global Lead for Capex Excellence at EFESO emphasizes: "At the European level, despite a complex economic context, companies are expected to experience an unprecedented wave of capital spending by 2027. Our analysis forecasts an increase in annual capital spending of up to 30% by 2027, compared to a 19% increase between 2019 and 2023. The main drivers of this growth include decarbonization, digitization, and the reorganization of global production and supply networks."Challenges to effective CAPEX project managementAlthough investment forecasts are promising, their implementation faces structural and organizational obstacles. These challenges, often underestimated, compromise companies' ability to carry out their projects on time and with the required efficiency. They highlight the need to improve strategic planning and encourage better coordination among the various stakeholders."However, the ability to execute these projects quickly and efficiently remains a challenge. Our analysis highlights a disparity in maturity between industrial sectors. Industries such as Energy, Telecommunications, or Oil and Gas – which are expected to invest the most in the coming years – often show a low capacity to effectively manage their CAPEX programs," adds Bas Koetsier, Senior Partner and Global Lead for Capex Excellence at EFESO.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.