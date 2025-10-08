KONE Partners with Jeddah Tower to Elevate the Kingdom’s Vision of Global Excellence

Being part of the Jeddah Tower project represents a proud milestone for KONE in Saudi Arabia.” — Haidar AlHertani, Managing Director of KONE Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KONE Corporation proudly announces its appointment as the vertical mobility partner for the world’s tallest-building-to-be, Jeddah Tower, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This partnership underscores KONE’s expertise and long-standing commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s vision for urban innovation, progress, and global leadership. It also reflects KONE’s ongoing contribution to Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at building smart, sustainable cities that embody the Kingdom’s ambitious aspirations.Jeddah Tower, a symbol of Saudi ambition overlooking the northern shores of the Red Sea in Jeddah, will stand as the world’s first 1km+ tall SkyPiercer and an iconic landmark not only for the Kingdom but globally. The tower will feature luxurious residential, commercial, and office spaces, a luxury hotel, and the world’s highest observatory deck.KONE was selected as the vertical mobility partner for Jeddah Tower, the world’s tallest-building-to-be, reflecting its proven capability to meet the project’s highly complex technical and design requirements and the trust it has earned through landmark developments across the region. To ensure smooth People Flowthroughout this iconic building, KONE will deliver a total of 67 elevators and escalators, including 29 KONE MiniSpace™ elevators with speeds of up to 10 m/s, seven KONE MiniSpace DoubleDeck elevators, and two KONE JumpLift construction-time elevators. The order also includes 21 KONE MonoSpaceelevators, eight KONE TravelMaster™ 110 escalators, KONE Destination Control System, KONE 24/7 Connect, and KONE E-Link™ remote monitoring, as well as two years of maintenance. All solutions are tailored to meet the unique requirements of the Saudi environment.Four of the MiniSpace™ elevators will be equipped with the KONE UltraRope, a pioneering, super-light hoisting technology designed specifically for the demands of high-rise and supertall buildings. With a carbon fiber core and high-friction coating, KONE UltraRopeoffers a unique combination of high performance, reliability, and energy efficiency. It enables unprecedented travel heights of up to one kilometer, overcoming the limitations of conventional steel ropes by significantly reducing moving masses.This not only enhances ride comfort and system efficiency but also helps cut energy consumption by up to 15% on the over 630-meter vertical voyage to the world's highest observation deck. KONE UltraRopeis also highly resistant to wear, abrasion, and building sway, offering a longer lifetime and reduced downtime in demanding conditions.Haidar AlHertani, Managing Director of KONE Saudi Arabia, said: “Being part of the Jeddah Tower project represents a proud milestone for KONE in Saudi Arabia. This iconic development reflects the Kingdom’s bold ambition and engineering excellence, and we are honored to contribute our most advanced technology to support it. Our focus is on delivering reliable, sustainable, and intelligent vertical mobility solutions that enhance the everyday experience for people across this remarkable structure, and for generations to come.”The Jeddah Tower project is developed by Jeddah Economic Company, with Saudi Binladin Group (SBG) serving as the principal contractor, engineering support from Dar Al-Handasah (Shair & Partners), project management by Turner Project Management, and groundbreaking architecture by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.KONE officially booked the order in the third quarter of 2025. The company’s involvement in Jeddah Tower complements other prestigious Saudi projects, including the modernization of King Fahd International Airport, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Kingdom’s urban transformation and sustainable growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.