Basic Education, Employment and Labour and IDC brief media on resolution of delayed BEEI payments, 8 Oct

The Department of Basic Education (DBE), the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL), and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) invite members of the media to a joint press briefing to announce the resolution of the delayed payments to Education Assistants and General School Assistants under the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI).

Following urgent engagements between the role players, government has found a way forward to resolve the matter and will be making an important announcement regarding the release of payments.

Details of the briefing:

Date: Wednesday, 08 October 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: GCIS, Pretoria

Ministers and senior officials from the respective departments and entities will address the briefing and take questions. RSVP on Khala.T@dbe.gov.za

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson.

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Mobile: 072 737 2205

