Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,636 in the last 365 days.

Basic Education, Employment and Labour and IDC brief media on resolution of delayed BEEI payments, 8 Oct

The Department of Basic Education (DBE), the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL), and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) invite members of the media to a joint press briefing to announce the resolution of the delayed payments to Education Assistants and General School Assistants under the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI).

Following urgent engagements between the role players, government has found a way forward to resolve the matter and will be making an important announcement regarding the release of payments.

Details of the briefing:
Date: Wednesday, 08 October 2025
Time: 10:00
Venue: GCIS, Pretoria

Ministers and senior officials from the respective departments and entities will address the briefing and take questions. RSVP on Khala.T@dbe.gov.za

For media inquiries, please contact:
Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson. 
Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za
Mobile: 072 737 2205

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Basic Education, Employment and Labour and IDC brief media on resolution of delayed BEEI payments, 8 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more