Senate Bill 993 Printer's Number 1212
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1156
PRINTER'S NO. 1212
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
993
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEARNEY, KIM, MALONE,
MASTRIANO, J. WARD, GEBHARD, CULVER, VOGEL AND BROOKS,
SEPTEMBER 9, 2025
SENATOR KEEFER, LOCAL GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 7, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Titles 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns) and, 11
(Cities) AND 16 (COUNTIES) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in corporate power relating to boroughs, further
providing for specific powers; in veterans' affairs relating
to boroughs, further providing for care and erection of
memorials; in corporate powers relating to third class
cities, providing for control, maintenance and repair of
memorials; and, in veterans' affairs relating to third class
cities, further providing for care of memorials.; IN GROUNDS
AND BUILDINGS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR MONUMENTS, MEMORIALS AND
MEMORIAL HALLS TO WAR VETERANS AND FOR PRESERVATION,
MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND COMPLETION OF PUBLIC MONUMENTS; AND
MAKING AN EDITORIAL CHANGE.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1202 of Title 8 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 1202. Specific powers.
The powers of the borough shall be vested in the council. In
the exercise of any specific powers involving the enactment of
an ordinance or the making of any regulation, restriction or
prohibition, the borough may provide for enforcement and
penalties for violations. The specific powers of the borough
