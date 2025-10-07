Senate Bill 993 Printer's Number 1212

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1156

PRINTER'S NO. 1212

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

993

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEARNEY, KIM, MALONE,

MASTRIANO, J. WARD, GEBHARD, CULVER, VOGEL AND BROOKS,

SEPTEMBER 9, 2025

SENATOR KEEFER, LOCAL GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 7, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns) and, 11

(Cities) AND 16 (COUNTIES) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in corporate power relating to boroughs, further

providing for specific powers; in veterans' affairs relating

to boroughs, further providing for care and erection of

memorials; in corporate powers relating to third class

cities, providing for control, maintenance and repair of

memorials; and, in veterans' affairs relating to third class

cities, further providing for care of memorials.; IN GROUNDS

AND BUILDINGS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR MONUMENTS, MEMORIALS AND

MEMORIAL HALLS TO WAR VETERANS AND FOR PRESERVATION,

MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND COMPLETION OF PUBLIC MONUMENTS; AND

MAKING AN EDITORIAL CHANGE.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1202 of Title 8 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 1202. Specific powers.

The powers of the borough shall be vested in the council. In

the exercise of any specific powers involving the enactment of

an ordinance or the making of any regulation, restriction or

prohibition, the borough may provide for enforcement and

penalties for violations. The specific powers of the borough

