Fifth Degree Tours #2 Lawsuit update against Live Nation

Independent Promoter sues Live Nation

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifth Degree Tours #2 Issues Update on $65 Million Lawsuit (Case # 2:25-cv-07828-WLH-RAO) Against Live NationIndependent Promoter Stresses Case’s Importance for HBCU Scholarships and Independent Concert IndustryFifth Degree Tours #2, a national independent concert promotion company led by veteran promoter Wesley Hunter, has released an update on its $65 million lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.The case, which alleges unfair business practices, breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, and interference with an economic advantage, continues to gain attention in the live entertainment industry. The lawsuit stems from the cancellation of Jam Fest on July 20, 2024 at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC—a concert benefiting HBCU scholarships.Despite a signed venue agreement and a successful event opening, Live Nation unilaterally canceled the concert, refunded tickets without authorization, and retained concession, parking, and fee revenues—directly undermining Fifth Degree Tours’ charitable fundraising efforts.“This is bigger than one show,” said Wesley Hunter, CEO of Fifth Degree Tours. “Our fight is about holding Live Nation accountable, ensuring fairness for independent promoters, and restoring the opportunities that were stolen from HBCU students who deserved scholarship funding.”The lawsuit also accuses Live Nation of discriminatory treatment. Just one week after canceling Jam Fest, Live Nation rescheduled a Limp Bizkit concert following severe weather at the same venue—an option denied to Fifth Degree.Attorney Bryan J. Thomas of Thomas & Associates reaffirmed:“Live Nation’s conduct demonstrates a pattern of monopolistic control and disregard for independent promoters. We will continue pressing forward to secure damages, restore our client’s reputation, and defend fair competition in the live concert industry.”Relief SoughtThe lawsuit seeks:$20 million in lost profits and economic damages$25 million in punitive damagesDisgorgement of retained revenues from ticket fees, parking, concessions, and merchandiseRestoration of Fifth Degree Tours’ reputation and fair market accessAbout Fifth Degree Tours #2Fifth Degree Tours #2, LLC is an independent national concert promotion company based in Charlotte, NC. Led by veteran promoter Wesley Hunter, the company has over 30 years of experience producing live events featuring global artists, including Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Gwen Stefani, and Diana Ross.Media ContactThomas & Associates, Attorneys at LawCentury Park Plaza1801 Century Park East, 24th Floor Los Angeles, CA 90067Phone: (424) 201-5446

