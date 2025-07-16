More Artist Added to Cricket Presents Rhythm & Boots Summerfest at Apopka Amphitheatre

Apopka Summerfest

Cricket Wireless Presents Rhythm & Boots

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for the hottest summer event in Central Florida! Star94.5 proudly presents the Rhythm and Boots Summer Fest, happening Saturday, July 26th, at the Apopka Amphitheater in Apopka, Florida. Get Tickets here:Get ready for an unforgettable day of music, food, and fun. More Artist have been added to an already powerful lineup that now consist of live performances by:803Fresh, K. Michelle, Syleena Johnson, D'vito, Chris Knite, Curt the Country Man, Blake The Plug, VeryRkim & more.Sounds by DJ Cut Creator and DJ KJHosted by Radio's own JoJo Oneal, Comedian Arielle Jenkins, and Actor & Entertainer Mike Bend.🎟️ Don’t miss out – this is the FINAL week for Early Bird General Admission ($25) and VIP ticket specials!All ticket prices will increase Monday morning.The Rhythm and Boots Summer Fest is brought to you by Cricket Wireless and produced by Fifth Degree Tours #2, Kayla Mill Events, and KJ Events.Come out and enjoy great music, delicious food, amazing vendors, and a vibe you won’t find anywhere else!🔗 Tickets available now at: https://Rhythmandboots.eventbrite.com Follow us on social media for updates, artist highlights, and giveaways.#RhythmAndBootsSummerFest #FifthDegreeTours

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.