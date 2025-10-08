Locksley Resources Leading the Charge for 100% Made-in-America Antimony

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY | OTCQX: LKYRF) is advancing a critical milestone in re-establishing the United States’ domestic antimony supply chain through its Desert Antimony Mine (DAM), a high-grade primary stibnite deposit located within the Mojave Project in California.The United States currently has no operating primary antimony mine and remains almost entirely dependent on imports from China and Russia for this critical mineral, which is essential for defense, energy storage, and semiconductor manufacturing. Locksley’s clean, high-grade concentrate and streamlined development pathway position the Company to deliver a genuinely “Made in America” solution for antimony sourcing and processing.A key distinction sets Locksley apart. Primary antimony deposits such as DAM differ fundamentally from deposits where antimony is recovered only as a by-product of gold or base-metal mining. The DAM Project represents a stibnite-dominant system with straightforward metallurgy, lower capital intensity, and the potential for rapid development. Using an iron-ore analogy helps illustrate the point: most of the world’s antimony supply resembles magnetite or blended ores (complex, capital-intensive, and slow to develop) whereasLocksley’s DAM Project is akin to hematite DSO: clean, high-grade, and simple to process. This is precisely the type of feedstock required to secure and accelerate America’s domestic antimony supply chain.Recent metallurgical testwork at DAM produced a 68.1% antimony concentrate, equating to 95% of the theoretical stibnite grade, confirming simple flotation processing and minimal impurities. The results demonstrate that DAM can deliver a high-purity concentrate suitable for fast-tracked production using modular, scalable plants.Locksley’s development strategy aligns with key U.S. government initiatives designed to onshore critical mineral supply chains, including programs under the Defense Production Act Title III, DOE ARPA-E, and EXIM Bank. Unlike polymetallic deposits that require complex circuits and longer permitting timelines, the DAM Project’s clean, primary stibnite feed provides an ideal complement to larger, multi-metal developments by offering near-term, high-grade antimony supply.Collaborations with leading U.S. stakeholders, including Rice University and GreenMet, are supporting downstream processing initiatives aimed at producing the first domestically sourced antimony ingot in decades. Through this integrated approach, Locksley is helping build the foundation for a secure, traceable, and fully domestic supply chain capable of serving America’s defense, energy, and industrial needs.Locksley Chairman, Nathan Lude commented:“Locksley is leading the charge to rebuild America’s antimony supply chain from the ground up. By combining high-grade domestic feedstock with innovative U.S. processing, we’re positioning the Mojave Project to deliver 100% Made-in-America antimony, a critical step toward securing the nation’s defense, energy, and industrial future.”Locksley’s overarching goal is to become the U.S. beachhead for mining, sourcing, and processing of antimony within America. By combining clean mineralogy, low-cost metallurgy, and proximity to established infrastructure in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, the Company is driving toward the delivery of a 100% Made-in-America product - rebuilding an essential component of the nation’s critical mineral independence.

