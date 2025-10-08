Galah Brings an Australian Edge to Christmas and Halloween at Bunnings in 2025

We’re thrilled to launch a brand that not only embraces Disney and Lucasfilm magic, but also feels tailored to our local way of celebrating.” — James Gibbins, Director of Galah

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A fresh new name in festive homewares is about to take flight. Galah, a proudly Australian-designed brand, will launch its first collection of unique Christmas and Halloween decorative products across Bunnings stores in Australia and New Zealand from September 2025.With a focus on quality, creativity, and a uniquely Australian twist, as well as partnerships with global giants Disney and Lucasfilm, Galah’s debut range will include Animatronics, inflatable decorations, garden ornaments, trick-or-treat accessories, and lighting. Designed with the Australian lifestyle and climate in mind, the collection blends global festive traditions with local flair, offering something distinctively different for families, home decorators, and festive enthusiasts.“Australians love to celebrate with colour, character, and a touch of humour – and Galah brings exactly that. We’re thrilled to launch a brand that not only embraces Disney and Lucasfilm magic, but also feels tailored to our local way of celebrating,” said James Gibbins, Director of Galah.The partnership with Bunnings , Australia and New Zealand’s leading home and lifestyle retailer, ensures that Galah’s products will be widely available and supported by in-store displays and seasonal campaigns designed to delight customers.The launch marks the beginning of a long-term vision for Galah: to grow into a category leader in homewares, particularly through the growing embrace of Halloween in Australia and New Zealand, while championing Australian design across international-standard, licensed products.Key Highlights of the Launch:- Australian-designed products with a festive edge.- Disney and Lucasfilm licensed themes for both Halloween and Christmas.- Exclusive Bunnings Australia & New Zealand distribution from September 2025.- A wide range spanning inflatables, lighting, garden decorations, and accessories.About GalahGalah is a proudly Australian-designed homewares brand specialising in affordable seasonal decor, focusing on unique collections for Christmas and Halloween. Driven by creativity and a distinct Australian flair, Galah aims to bring colour, character, and humour to festive celebrations. Galah’s products, including licensed themes from global partners like Disney and Lucasfilm, are stocked exclusively at Bunnings stores across Australia and New Zealand.For more information, product previews, and media enquiries, please visit https://www.galah.life/ You can also contact them through these channels:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.