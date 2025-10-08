Research Pathfinder Officially Launches to Tackle Research Staffing Bottlenecks

"By giving teams faster access to trusted experts and smoother contracting, we help ensure research moves forward, creating a greater impact and accelerating discovery,” said Dr. Alexis Ogdie, Chief Executive Officer of Research Pathfinder

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Pathfinder announced its official launch today, bringing a credibility-first marketplace to academic and clinical research. The platform connects Principal Investigators, universities, hospitals, core facilities, and funders with vetted Independent Research Professionals across methodology, biostatistics, data science, medical writing, regulatory support, and more. Following a successful beta, Research Pathfinder is launching broadly at a time when funding pressures and staffing bottlenecks are forcing research teams to do more with less.Early testers echoed the platform’s timeliness and relevance for today’s research landscape. “It’s cool to see something being built that’s centered around this moment and the future. For a while, I’ve been begging for people to think about solutions for the current headwinds in research, as opposed to advice based on a different reality. This clearly represents an attempt to solve those problems.” That sentiment underscores the need that inspired the platform’s creation.“Important research slows down, not because the ideas aren’t great but because it’s often hard to find the right expertise at the right time. Research Pathfinder was built to change that. By giving teams faster access to trusted experts and smoother contracting, we help ensure research moves forward, creating a greater impact and accelerating discovery,” said Dr. Alexis Ogdie, Chief Executive Officer of Research Pathfinder and a physician-scientist.“Our goal is simple: make it easier for great science to happen. When the right people can connect quickly and work seamlessly, discovery accelerates.”Another beta tester, an Oncology Evidence Leader, shared optimism about the platform’s broader potential: “If this initiative can help organizations connect quickly and seamlessly with individual contractors, academic experts, and institutional resources, it could be a true game changer at scale.”A separate tester, a PhD in Neurobiology and Neurosciences, praised the platform’s design and usability. “I enjoyed beta testing the site and think it looks great—slick and engaging, with a very intuitive user interface. I had no trouble viewing projects, creating proposals, or creating services. The integrated payments feature was especially easy to use.”What Makes Research Pathfinder Different• Identity and trust. Profile verification is powered by LexisNexis to help institutions engage with confidence.• Faster starts. Standardized scopes of work and contracting workflows are designed to shorten timelines from months to weeks.• Vetted talent pool. Independent Research Professionals highlight study experience, methods, software toolchains, and publication history to support fit and quality.• End-to-end workflow. Project posting, shortlisting, and kickoff tools help teams move from brief to execution without friction.• Secure payments. Integrated payments are supported through Stripe for a clear and auditable process.Available Use Cases at Launch• Study design, protocol development, and statistical analysis• Data engineering and analytics, bioinformatics, and real-world evidence projects• Medical and scientific writing for manuscripts and grants• Regulatory and clinical operations support• Core facility services and institutional collaborationsAcademic and clinical research often slows due to staffing gaps, slow contracting, and narrow personal networks. Research Pathfinder gives teams a faster path to credible talent and a shared operating rhythm for collaboration—so more time is spent on the work.Get StartedCreate an account or learn more at researchpathfinder.co. Institutions and core facilities interested in onboarding can contact admin@researchpathfinder.co.About Research PathfinderResearch Pathfinder is a marketplace that connects Principal Investigators, research institutions, funders, and core facilities with vetted Independent Research Professionals. The platform streamlines discovery, scoping, contracting, and collaboration so teams can start faster and deliver with confidence.Building Research Dream Teams.Media ContactResearch Pathfinder Press Officepress@researchpathfinder.co

