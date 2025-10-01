Research Pathfinder Announces October 8 Launch Date

Research Pathfinder announces its official October 8 launch Researchers can promote their consulting services and products for the first time

With scientific research facing budget cuts and staffing gaps, Research Pathfinder connects research teams to experts to keep scientific discoveries moving.

Our mission is simple: connect institutions and experts faster, remove roadblocks, and give researchers a smoother way to work together so breakthroughs can reach the world that might not otherwise.” — Dr. Alexis Ogdie, CEO of Research Pathfinder

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Pathfinder , the marketplace built by researchers for researchers, announced today that its official launch will take place on October 8. Research Pathfinder connects Principal Investigators, universities, hospitals, core facilities, and funders with vetted independent research professionals across methodology, biostatistics, data science, medical writing, regulatory support, and more.“Today is about momentum. We are announcing our launch date and setting the stage for what comes next. Researchers need trusted people quickly, and our job is to remove friction so the community can do its best work. At the same time, widespread layoffs in science and technology mean there is a wealth of highly trained scientific freelancers ready to contribute. I want to thank our development team and the beta testers who helped us get here. Their hard work, innovation and feedback made this possible and we are excited to see how the community shapes what comes next,” said Steve Whiteside, Chief Operating Officer at Research Pathfinder.What to expect at launch• Open sign up for Project Owners and Independent Research Professionals• Project posting, workflows and AI search tools for rapid matching of experience and project needs• Vetted profiles that highlight study experience, methods, and toolchains• Collaborative workspace systems for scoping and kickoff• Early partner onboarding for institutions and core facilities“As a physician and a scientist, I’ve seen research projects lose momentum without access to the right expertise. That is why we built Research Pathfinder. Research Pathfinder is more than a platform, it’s a new way of doing science. By removing barriers and accelerating collaboration, we can speed discoveries that change lives,” said Dr. Alexis Ogdie, physician-scientist at Penn Medicine and Chief Executive Officer of Research Pathfinder.Too often, research slows down because teams don’t have the right people in place, contracts take too long, or networks are too limited. Research Pathfinder changes that. We connect researchers to trusted talent quickly and create a smoother way of working together so more time goes into breakthroughs that change lives.Key dates• Launch date announced: September 30, 2025• Official launch: October 8, 2025Researchers, institutions, independent research professionals acting as freelancers, and academic core facilities and research service companies interested in providing services can learn more at researchpathfinder.co Institutions and core facilities interested in early onboarding can contact admin@researchpathfinder.co.About Research PathfinderResearch Pathfinder is building research dream teams through a marketplace that connects Principal Investigators, research institutions, funders, and core facilities with vetted Independent Research Professionals. The platform streamlines discovery, scoping, and collaboration so teams can start faster and deliver with confidence.Media Contactpress@researchpathfinder.co

Why Research Pathfinder is needed right now

