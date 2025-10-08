MainSpring Books Joins the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

Showcasing diverse voices and stories at the world’s largest publishing event.

The Frankfurt Book Fair is where stories meet the world, and we are honored to showcase our authors on this global stage.” — MainSpring Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) returns on 15–19 October 2025 at Messe Frankfurt, bringing together the global publishing community in the world’s most influential literary event. Each year, the fair welcomes over 230,000 visitors, 115,000 trade professionals, 4,300 exhibitors from 92 countries, and 7,500 media representatives, making it the premier hub for publishing and cultural exchange.

Since 1949, the fair has been recognized as the world capital of ideas—a vibrant forum where books spark dialogue, business, and creativity. The 2025 theme, “The imagination peoples the air,” is inspired by José Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere, with the Philippines as Guest of Honour, celebrating its rich literary heritage, indigenous traditions, and diaspora voices.

MainSpring Books, in partnership with BlueInk Media Solutions, is proud to participate at Booth Halle 6.1 / C23 at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025. Guided by the principle that every story deserves to come to life, the company is honored to bring its authors and titles to the world’s largest publishing stage.

This year’s showcase highlights an extraordinary range of books that capture the imagination, stir the heart, and challenge the mind. Readers will encounter compelling historical fiction that breathes life into the past, powerful Christian inspiration that strengthens faith, and rich metaphysical literature that opens doors to deeper understanding. The collection also includes insightful political and military memoirs, guides to energy healing and personal renewal, imaginative young adult space operas, delightful children’s stories, empowering self-help, and thrilling action-packed adventures. Every title represents the creativity, passion, and unique voice of its author, and together they form a vibrant offering that MainSpring Books is proud to share with readers around the world.

Featured Titles:

1. Ralph L Myers - The Bergman-Schuour Destiny

2. Debra Lee Fader - Walk By Faith: With God as Your Compass

3. Linda Joy - Beyond Dreams: A Practical Guide To Your Soul

4. Beverly Johnson Biehr - Casualties of Peacemaking

5. Joan Schwartz - Divine Healing: Ancient Secrets of Our Ancestors

6. Nola Schiff - A Whistling Girl: 2nd Edition

7. Dennis Frank Macek - Going Home: A Return to Golden Mycenae

8. Britten Lapointe - The Shalie Files

9. Herb Fuqua - My Strength, My Song: Experiencing God In Vietnam

10. Kathleen Whitham - Fourth of July Adventure

11. Susan Edna Wilson - My Pal Paloma: How a Family’s Vacation Set the Course of Their Child’s Future

12. Dr. Barbara ten Brink - Miss Claus and Her Pandas

13. Taraleigh Skywalkerrapha - Shimmer: The Polka-Dot Zebra

14. Laura Parker - The Enlightened Equestrian: Book One

15. Janice Remphrey-Penton - Paradise Reimagined

16. Vito Hemphill - Unity of Opposites

17. Tom Eckhardt - Love and Dementia, Grief and Recovery: My Life with Judy

18. Sherri Mcleroy - Purposefully Made

19. Mike Siegel - Airing the Wave: Talk Radio At The Dawn Of The Digital Era

20. Tamara Rivera - Tamara's Journey Through Trials and Tears

21. Christina Jacobsen - Restoring Myself to the Love that I Am

22. Maggie Fetzer

• Visions

• Sightings: Book Two of the Trilogy

• Reflections: Book Three of the Trilogy

Each book reflects the creativity and powerful voices of our authors, underscoring MainSpring Books’ commitment to stories that inspire, challenge, and connect across cultures.

Adding to the fair’s vibrancy, the iconic Philippine jeepney—a colorful symbol of community spirit originally converted from U.S. military jeeps after World War II—will be featured at Rossmarkt. Built in the Philippines and later brought to Germany, this unique vehicle, now maintained by Jürgen Stemmann, highlights the Philippines’ role as Guest of Honour.

Join us in celebrating the power of storytelling and discover MainSpring Books’ featured titles at Booth Halle 6.1 / C23, from 15–19 October 2025 at Messe Frankfurt.

MainSpring Books – You imagine, we deliver.



