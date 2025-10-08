Children’s Author Dr. Barbara ten Brink to Present Miss Claus and Her Pandas at the 2025 Frankfurter Buchmesse

MainSpring Books

Her newest holiday story brings festive charm and timely lessons to one of the world’s largest publishing events.

Stories have the power to teach kindness, fairness, and joy—and what better season to share them than Christmas.” — Dr. Barbara ten Brink

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MainSpring Books is delighted to share that Dr. Barbara ten Brink, a prolific author with more than 20 published works spanning multiple genres, will be featured at the 2025 Frankfurt International Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse). Known for her creativity and range, she will introduce her latest children’s Christmas book, Miss Claus and Her Pandas, continuing the whimsical adventures that have delighted young readers and families around the world. Fairgoers can connect with Dr. ten Brink herself, who will share the inspirations behind her work and personally sign complimentary copies of her book.

Dr. ten Brink’s literary career extends across young-adult novels, haiku, epic poetry, short story collections, treatises, and children’s literature. Her versatility reflects not only a command of craft but also a passion for storytelling that inspires curiosity across audiences of all ages. At the fair, she will engage attendees with the unique story world she has created, while also meeting readers who have followed her growing body of work. Complimentary signed copies of Miss Claus and Her Pandas will be available for visitors during her presentation.

In this new tale, Miss Elizabeth Claus once again manages the Magical Bunnies, who seek recognition for their hard work preparing Santa for his annual journey. Meanwhile, the Pandas—fresh from their ambassador role at the Smithsonian National Zoo—are invited by Santa himself to serve as ambassadors at the North Pole. The story captures the importance of listening, fairness, and collaboration, while weaving in global connections and festive cheer.

Miss Claus and Her Pandas follows the success of Miss Claus and Her Bunnies, which established Miss Elizabeth Claus as a beloved character balancing tradition with innovation at the North Pole. Together, the books offer children and families heartwarming lessons about teamwork, empathy, and problem-solving, wrapped in holiday magic.

As the Frankfurt International Book Fair welcomes voices from around the world, Dr. Barbara ten Brink adds festive sparkle with her newest tale, Miss Claus and Her Pandas. Blending holiday magic with timeless lessons of empathy and collaboration, her work offers families a story to cherish year after year. Visitors to the fair will have the unique opportunity to connect with the author herself and discover a children’s book destined to brighten the season.

