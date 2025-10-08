Lt. General Jason Evans, U.S. Army (Ret.) joins Strategic Resources, Inc. as the Sr. Vice President, Business Strategies

Lieutenant General Jason Evans, U.S. Army (Ret.) joins Strategic Resources, Inc. as the Senior Vice President, Business Strategies

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Resources, Inc. ( SRI ), a leading provider of consulting and support services to federal and defense agencies, proudly announces the appointment of Lieutenant General Jason T. Evans, U.S. Army (Ret.) as Senior Vice President , Business Strategies.General Evans brings over 40 years of distinguished service in the United States Army, with a career defined by transformative leadership in human resources strategy, talent management, and organizational development. His appointment marks a significant milestone in SRI’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that support the well-being and readiness of military personnel.General Evans joins SRI following a military and civilian career marked by strategic innovation, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to service. During his tenure as the Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 (Installations), General Evans helped lead the Army Quality of Life Task Force, improving housing, healthcare, childcare, spouse employment, and relocation services for over 1.1 million Soldiers and their families. His leadership was instrumental in shaping Army infrastructure and human resource policies, including participation in multiple Congressional hearings. His strategic oversight of a $18 billion installations portfolio demonstrated his ability to integrate human resource priorities with infrastructure and resource planning.Previously, as Commander of the Army Human Resources Command, General Evans led a global human resource enterprise supporting over 500,000 Soldiers, overseeing a workforce of more than 3,000 personnel and managing a $3 billion annual budget. His leadership modernized the Army’s Human Resource (HR) systems, enhanced talent management, and improved transition programs for over 100,000 veterans annually.In his role as Director of Military Personnel Management at the Pentagon, he served as the Army’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources Policy, shaping personnel strategies that impacted the entire force. His efforts were instrumental in aligning human resource policies with operational readiness and Soldier welfare.His most recent role as Chief Operating Officer at Tennessee State University showcased his ability to lead complex organizations and implement transformative practices across diverse operational domains.General Evans’ military career is adorned with many military decorations to include: Distinguished Service Medal (with three Oak Leaf Clusters), Legion of Merit (with two Oak Leaf Clusters), Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (with four Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Commendation Medal (with Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Achievement Medal (with Oak Leaf Cluster), Parachutist Badge, and the Army Staff Identification Badge.In addition to his military accomplishments, General Evans holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Bellevue University, a Master’s in Business Administration from Webster University, and a Masters in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University. He is also a graduate of the Strategic Leadership Development Course at UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.Beyond his military service, General Evans continues to advocate for service members through board roles with the Armed Services YMCA, Operation Renewed Hope Foundation, and Life Skills for Soldiers.Rose McElrath-Slade, President and CEO of SRI, stated: “General Evans has devoted his life to serving this nation, channeling his wisdom and leadership to transform the Army’s internal processes and inspire innovations that are vital to the welfare and well-being of Soldiers and their families. We are excited to have him continue his success here at SRI”Renowned for his compassion towards fellow Soldiers and their families, and his commitment to integrity and positive change, Evans' diverse background promises to greatly enrich SRI’s growth and expansion of services.􊸓 For media inquiries, contact: lakeredolu@sri-hq.com􈉒 Visit: www.sri-hq.com

