Strategic Resources, Inc. awarded the U.S. Army Master Resilience Training Contract—Honored to advance Soldier resilience and readiness.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Resources, Inc. (SRI) is proud to announce it has won a contract in support of the U.S. Army G-9’s, Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness (DPRR) to provide physical and psychological health, resilience and performance training to Soldiers, Families, and Department of Defense Civilians. The Master Resilience Training/Training Center Support (MRT/TCS) is a single-award, firm-fixed price contract worth over $150 million. The award includes one base year and four option years, with work to be performed on Army installations across the United States, Korea, Japan, Italy, and Germany.Under the terms of the contract, SRI will provide program management support to the DPRR Headquarters in Arlington, Virginia and Master Resilience Trainers – Performance Experts (MRT-PEs) at 33 Ready and Resilient (R2) Performance Centers across the Army. MRT-PEs help Soldiers understand and enhance mental aspects of performance, maximize the benefits of training, and provide skills and techniques to develop strong teams. Efforts are also designed to reduce harmful behaviors and support personal readiness.“This contract continues SRI’s long-time partnership with the United States Army, doing what we do best, caring for those who defend our country,” said Rose McElrath-Slade, SRI’s President and CEO. SRI looks forward to this new partnership with DPRR and to supporting the mission to sustain a ready and resilient Army.Strategic Resources, Inc. (SRI) is an independent, privately-owned company with a 35-year history of serving government and Fortune 500 clients. SRI brings a diverse set of capabilities to our customers spanning management consulting, information technology, telecommunications, healthcare support services, and engineering and logistics. An unwavering commitment to excellence, service, and innovation drives Team SRI. Our purpose is to add value, predict and mitigate risks, and ensure customers achieve their objectives. We are ISO 9001/20000/27001 certified and rated CMMI Level 3 for Services. At SRI, we are in the business of delivering high-quality services through powerful solutions.

