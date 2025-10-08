LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Record-Breaking Sale of Little Brave Lodge, Crown Jewel of Bachelor Gulch

Sale of one of the largest ski-in, ski-out homesites in the country sets a new price record in Bachelor Gulch

BEAVER CREEK, CO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) proudly announces the record-breaking sale of Little Brave Lodge, a 10,121-square-foot estate in Beaver Creek, for $24,900,000. This transaction represents a 31% increase over the previous record of $19,000,000 in Bachelor Gulch, underscoring the enduring demand for this exclusive enclave and the continued strength of Vail Valley’s luxury real estate market.

Located on a wooded 8.61-acre parcel with ski-in, ski-out access to Beaver Creek’s 2,082 acres of world-class terrain, the six-bedroom residence offers a home theater, temperature-controlled wine cellar, and a steam room, ideal for relaxing after a day on the slopes. The resort-inspired outdoor entertaining area features a dining space, fire pit, and custom hot tub.

Located at 494 Horizon Drive, the estate sits within Bachelor Gulch, one of Beaver Creek’s three base areas and home to just 500 residents. This community also hosts The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, where residents and guests alike enjoy five-star amenities and the hallmark sophistication of the alpine lifestyle.

“This is a landmark sale that sets a new standard in pricing in Bachelor Gulch,” said Anna Menz, global real estate advisor with LIV SIR, who represented the home. “The estate went under contract in less than a week after attracting immediate interest from multiple buyers, because of how unique the property is, and it achieved full asking price.”

From the welcoming hearth room adjacent to the gourmet kitchen to six cozy fireplaces throughout, the home invites connection and comfort. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame breathtaking views of the Gore Range, while the wraparound deck provides an idyllic setting for taking in Colorado’s famed alpenglow.

This sale marks the third time Menz has represented this remarkable residence. Deeply rooted in Bachelor Gulch since 1997, when she served as Director of the Bachelor Gulch Club, Menz launched her real estate career in 2000. Over the past 25 years, she has cultivated unparalleled insight into this intimate community, its residences, and the people who call it home.

“Bachelor Gulch is the only neighborhood offering true on-mountain living,” Menz added. “This estate provides ski access just outside your door, unmatched privacy as the only gated home in the community, and sublime views of the iconic peaks of the Gore Range.”

Menz continued, “It’s so wonderful to see generations of families who have been here for years, to admire the beautiful gardens and landscaping, and to witness how far Bachelor Gulch has come. I’m proud to serve my clients and to pair my deep local knowledge of this community with the global reach of Sotheby’s International Realty.”

Crissy Rumford, Vice President and Managing Broker of LIV SIR’s Vail Valley offices, adds “A new pinnacle has been reached in Bachelor Gulch, and it bears the unmistakable mark of excellence that defines Anna Menz. This record-breaking sale is more than a transaction; it’s the embodiment of trust, legacy, and world-class, white-glove service. Representing both the seller and buyer, Anna’s achievement exemplifies the dedication and integrity that define LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, in the Vail Valley and across the globe.”

About LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty.com for all your real estate needs.

Property Photo Link

Property Video Link

Photo/Video Credit: Macky Bowlin, 360 Productions

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.