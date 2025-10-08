Finkel Law Group P.C. Expands to the East Coast Opening New Washington, D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finkel Law Group, a leading boutique business and litigation law firm headquartered in San Francisco, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Washington, D.C. office, located at 2001 L Street NW, Suite 500. The expansion marks a strategic move by the firm to better serve its East Coast clients with transactional, litigation, and regulatory matters before the federal government and its many agencies.“Opening a Washington, D.C. office is a natural next step for us,” said Lonnie Finkel , founder of Finkel Law Group. “This expansion reflects our growing focus on client matters that involve federal laws and regulations before the federal courts and regulatory agencies in Washington. Having a presence in the District gives the firm closer proximity to all the federal institutions whose work affects our clients, and enables us to more directly support for our clients’ legal needs across multiple jurisdictions.”Lonnie Finkel founded Finkel Law Group P.C. in 2003 following a distinguished career in large firm private practice in both litigation and transactional matters. Mr. Finkel specializes in advising companies on corporate structuring, securities, intellectual property, licensing, and complex litigation. His colleague Ruth Auerbach specializes in advising companies on federal bankruptcy matters and financial restructuring transactions.Before establishing the law firm, Mr. Finkel litigated environmental cases in Washington, D.C. with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice. He later practiced law with several major firms located in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Mr. Finkel earned his J.D. from American University’s Washington College of Law and is licensed to practice in California, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.With this expansion, Finkel Law Group reaffirms its commitment to delivering sophisticated, client-focused legal counsel to companies navigating the increasingly complex intersection of innovation, regulation, and commerce around the country.About Finkel Law GroupFinkel Law Group ( www.finkellawgroup.com ) is a business and litigation law firm with offices in San Francisco, Oakland and Washington, D.C. With more than 30 years of experience, the firm’s attorneys advise clients in corporate, securities, litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, real estate, environmental, and mergers and acquisitions matters. The firm’s attorneys bring deep technical knowledge along with a commitment to providing pragmatic, business-driven legal solutions to help its clients conduct business nationwide.

