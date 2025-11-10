Joseph & Joseph & Hanna Recognized in 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms®

Firm Honored for its Outstanding Work in Real Estate Law and Litigation - Real Estate Categories

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The law firm Joseph & Joseph & Hanna , located in Columbus, OH, has been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms for its outstanding work in Real Estate Law and Litigation - Real Estate. View the firm’s listing on Best Law Firms.Firms included in the annual Best Law Firms rankings are recognized for professional excellence and consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a ranking reflects the firm’s dedication to providing exceptional legal counsel and trusted advocacy for individuals and businesses throughout Ohio.In addition to the firm’s recognition, several attorneys from Joseph & Joseph & Hanna received individual honors in the 2026 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America.Courtney Hanna was named the Best Lawyers2026 “Lawyer of the Year” in Litigation - Real Estate in Columbus, Ohio. Only one lawyer in each practice area and location is honored with this distinction, making it one of the most respected awards in the legal profession. Courtney Hanna was also recognized by her peers for excellence in Collaborative Law: Family Law.John J. Joseph was recognized by his peers for exceptional work in Real Estate Law and Litigation - Real Estate in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in AmericaKyle Dodderer was recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America for his work in Family Law, Litigation - Real Estate, Real Estate Law, and Trusts and Estates.“For over 40 years, Best Lawyershas been esteemed by both legal professionals and the public as a premier benchmark for legal integrity and distinction in the United States,” said the firm’s managing partner. “We are proud to have multiple attorneys recognized for their dedication, expertise, and service to our clients.”About Joseph & Joseph & HannaJoseph & Joseph & Hanna is a Columbus-based law firm serving individuals and businesses throughout Ohio with a full service practice plus family law, real estate law, and commercial litigation. With over 30 years of experience, the firm is known for delivering practical solutions, trusted advocacy, and exceptional representation across its diverse practice areas.For more information, visit www.josephandjoseph.com

