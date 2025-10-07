XENOptics Launches Compact Smart Optical Switch (CSOS) Globally at Data Center World Asia

XENOptics Compact Smart Optical Switch (CSOS) XENOptics Compact Smart Optical Switch (CSOS) Front view

XENOptics new Compact Smart Optical Switch provides complete fiber switching automation in a compact 2RU form factor.

Data centers are software-driven, yet optical cross-connects have remained manual and error-prone. With CSOS, customers can bring automation they expect in compute and IP layers to the optical domain.” — Dragan Dimitrovici, CEO and Co-Founder

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XENOptics today announced the global launch of its new Compact Smart Optical Switch ( CSOS ) at Data Center World Asia , part of Singapore Tech Week. The CSOS extends XENOptics’ portfolio of automated fiber infrastructure solutions with a compact, software-driven switching platform designed for high-density, multi-tenant data centers and optical test, monitoring, and cross-connect environments.XENOptics will showcase CSOS at Stand J110, Data Center World Asia, where attendees can see live demonstrations of automated optical path switching, integrated monitoring, and API-based orchestration with leading DCIM and NOC toolchains. The launch follows successful soft-market validations at BCSI Events in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Prague, and at ECOC 2024 in Copenhagen, where operators and lab managers evaluated the product in field and lab scenarios.Early key user engagement in the development cycle has helped refine CSOS feature priorities and confirm demand across hyperscale, colocation, telcos and network lab segments. Feedback emphasized ease of integration, low insertion loss, and predictable switching behaviour under load and long term use cycles.Automation in a Compact FormCSOS is engineered for space-constrained racks and edge deployments while maintaining carrier-grade reliability. The platform combines compact optical switching with embedded telemetry and software control to streamline fiber operations, accelerate service activation, and reduce truck rolls.Key capabilities and technical features• Compact form factor: High-density optical switching in a space-efficient two rack unit (2RU) enclosure suitable for Top-of-Rack and lab benches.• Software-defined control: RESTful APIs and CLI for integration with orchestration, DCIM, and CI/CD test pipelines. Supports policy-based routing and programmable switching workflows.• Non-intrusive monitoring: Integrated optical power monitoring on each port for real-time link health without disrupting live traffic. Thresholds and alerts configurable per circuit.• Fast switching performance: Low-latency path reconfiguration to support failover, automated test sequencing, and remote reprovisioning.• Path integrity and protection: Support for A/B redundancy schemes and loopback modes to validate light paths, with event logging for audit trails.• Multi-rate, protocol-agnostic operation: Transparent to common optical protocols and data rates used in modern data centers and lab environments.• Cable plant simplification: Enables centralized remote cross-connection, reducing manual patching and improving change control.• Security and role-based access: User, role, and token-based authentication with audit logging to align with enterprise governance requirements.• Environmental resilience: Designed for 24x7 operation with optimized thermal management and field-replaceable components to minimize downtime.Business outcomes for telco operators, data centers and labs• Reduced OPEX: Remote switching and telemetry reduce site visits and manual patch operations.• Faster service turn-up: API-driven provisioning shortens activation and test cycles from hours to minutes.• Improved SLA adherence: Real-time optical power visibility and rapid failover support higher availability targets.• Better asset utilization: Centralized control improves usage of fiber resources across multi-tenant and lab environments.Executive commentary“Data centers are increasingly software-driven, yet optical cross-connects have remained manual and error-prone,” said Dragan Dimitrovici, CEO and co-Founder of XENOptics. “With CSOS, customers can bring the same automation and observability they expect in compute and IP layers down to the optical domain—safely, repeatably, and at rack-friendly scale.”“Operators told us they needed compact hardware, robust APIs, and trustworthy monitoring on every port,” added Solomon Sokolovsky, COO and co-Founder. “CSOS was built to those requirements: it integrates into existing toolchains, validates paths in real time, and helps teams standardize workflows across production, staging, and test environments.”Visit XENOptics at Stand J110Live demonstrations at Stand J110 will showcase:• Automated failover scenarios with real-time optical power trending• API-driven provisioning into common DCIM/NOC stacks• Change-control workflows that reduce manual patching and errorsCall to action• Place a pre-order: First shipments planned for first quarter, 2026. Secure shipment delivery slots by contacting the XENOptics sales team at Data Center World or via the website.• Schedule a demo: Book a technical session during Singapore Tech Week or a virtual demo post-event.• Media and investor briefings: Limited 1:1 briefings are available during Singapore Tech week.About XENOpticsXENOptics provides automated optical infrastructure solutions that bring software control, telemetry, and reliability to fiber networks in data centers, labs, and service provider environments. The company’s portfolio spans smart optical switching, monitoring, and integration software that aligns with modern automation practices.Notes to editorsCSOS will be demonstrated at Stand J110 during Data Center World Asia, October 8–9, Singapore Tech Week. Pre-orders are open now; first shipments are planned for CQ1, 2026. Quotes and technical briefings are available upon request.

