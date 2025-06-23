XENOptics Wins Two Awards for Smart Optical Switches at Interop Tokyo 2025

XENOptics Smart Optical Switch (XSOS) 576D XENOptics and Senko Team accepting Interop 2025 Award

XENOptics wins two awards at Interop Tokyo 2025 for its Smart Optical Switches, highlighting the rise of zero-touch, automated fiber networks.

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XENOptics , a leading innovator in zero-touch networking, today announced that its Smart Optical Switch (XSOS) was honored with two prestigious awards at Interop Tokyo 2025: the Interop Judges’ Special Prize and Shownet Best of Show Runner-Up.Two XSOS units were deployed as an integral part of Shownet, the largest live demonstration network of internet and connectivity technologies in the world. Since 1994, Interop Tokyo has been the premier showcase of cutting-edge networking, with Shownet providing a rigorous real-world testbed for demonstrating product claims and interoperability under demanding network conditions.Presenting at Interop alongside Japanese partner Senko Advanced Components, XENOptics showcased its latest innovations: the XSOS 288 Simplex, XSOS 576D Duplex, and the newly launched Compact Smart Optical Switch (CSOS), which supports 72 Simplex or 144 Duplex connectors. All devices in the Smart Optical Switch (SOS) range are built on a common foundation: robotic remote switching, passive connectivity for enhanced reliability, and field serviceability for simplified deployment.“The recognition with these two Best of Show Awards demonstrates that network automation is coming of age, and the benefits to network owners and operators are compelling,” said Solomon Sokolovsky, COO and Co-Founder of XENOptics. “We are proud to have Senko as a valued partner as we continue building high-performance, dynamic, zero-touch networks.”XENOptics solutions are currently deployed in telecommunications, including core networks and edge environments such as fiber-to-the-home. The technology is also gaining strong adoption in defense applications where security and advanced fiber operations are essential. In data centers, XENOptics’ Smart Optical Switches accelerate SLAs, automate cross-connects, and manage fiber infrastructure in meet-me rooms and across data halls.The recognition from the Interop Tokyo judging panel highlights the growing demand for automated Layer 0 solutions—delivering modern, secure, and fully managed optical networks.About XENOpticsFounded in 2016, XENOptics pioneered the automation of fiber optic networks at the physical (Layer 0) level. The company’s patented robotic switching technology is the first fully passive, non-disruptive, and field-replaceable solution for optical layer automation. XENOptics’ Smart Optical Switches enable remote control, testing, and monitoring of fiber connections, helping network operators manage fibers as true digital assets. With a diverse range of form factors and port counts, XENOptics solutions power Telcos, Defense, Data Centers, and Smart Cities worldwide.XENOptics manufactures its products at a state-of-the-art facility in Thailand, with headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, and a global sales and support network.Media Contact:Jon TinbergHead of Marketing

