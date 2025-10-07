OSCE human rights office calls on Georgian authorities to respect freedom of peaceful assembly, human rights amid increasing pressure on civil society

WARSAW, 7 October 2025 – The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) expresses concern over the violent protests following Georgia’s recent local elections. Amid the rapid deterioration of the democratic and human rights environment in the country, ODIHR urges the Georgian authorities to respect the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, and to ensure that civil society can carry out its important work freely and safely.

“Peaceful protesters in Georgia continue to be detained, sentenced, and fined for exercising their rights. The authorities have an obligation to implement their OSCE human rights commitments and international obligations, including respect for the right to peaceful assembly”, said Maria Telalian, ODIHR Director. “I would like to urge once again the Georgian authorities to ensure that civil society and human rights defenders are not targeted and that their voices are heard, as their work is crucial in fostering a vibrant democratic society.”

Recent legislation restricting the work of civil society organizations continue to hinder their rights to freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and expression. As ODIHR noted last year in a legal review, the so-called ‘’foreign agents law’’ raises serious concerns, and it should be repealed.

Georgia has committed to respect and protect the right to freedom of assembly in line with its international and OSCE human rights obligations. The detention, in recent months, of peaceful protesters, human rights defenders and opposition politicians, combined with the imposition of large fines for peaceful participation in assemblies goes against international human rights standards. As a general rule, law enforcement should avoid the use of force during public assemblies and facilitate them through dialogue and communication. In all circumstances, if force is used it must always be in accordance with the law, necessary, and proportionate to the needs of the situation.

ODIHR also reiterates its regret that the invitation by the Georgian authorities to observe the local elections was issued less than a month before election day, leaving insufficient time for credible and meaningful observation in line with ODIHR’s established methodology. This has deprived the country’s citizens and institutions from an impartial, transparent, and comprehensive assessment.

All OSCE states have recognized the importance of civil society to democracy and committed to ensuring the space necessary for meaningful and equal political participation. In line with its mandate, ODIHR stands ready to engage with Georgia and support the country in implementing its OSCE commitments with respect to the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to freedom of peaceful assembly.