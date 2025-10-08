Kenect and CARFAX Launch Partnership to Accelerate Dealer Reputation Growth

CARFAX announces additional integration with Kenect Drive and monitor reviews in Kenect

Dealers gain an AI-driven, mobile-first solution to capture more verified reviews, enhance visibility, and strengthen customer relationships.

PLEASANT GROVE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenect, a leader in AI automation, reputation, and business text messaging for the automotive industry, today announced a strategic partnership with CARFAX, the most trusted provider of vehicle history information nationwide, helping millions of people shop, buy, service, and sell their vehicles. This new collaboration delivers a highly anticipated solution that enables dealerships to effortlessly generate verified customer reviews on the CARFAX platform, significantly boosting their online reputation and building greater consumer trust.Research finds that consumers and businesses increasingly rely on simple, digital channels to share and evaluate experiences, yet traditional review methods such as emails or in-person requests often fall short. Recognizing this, Kenect and CARFAX have integrated Kenect’s communication platform directly with CARFAX’s review system. Dealers can now send a quick text message after a sale or service appointment, prompting customers to leave a review with a single click. This streamlined process removes friction, encourages higher participation, and increases both the volume and quality of reviews—while also giving consumers easier access to authentic, trusted feedback that helps them choose the right dealer with confidence.The partnership represents a major step forward for the automotive sector. More reviews on CARFAX improve search visibility, strengthen digital presence, and enhance the value proposition for prospective buyers. By making the review process mobile-first and instant, the integration leverages Kenect’s AI-driven communication expertise to connect with customers where they are most responsive: their phones. Reviews collected this way are authenticated, giving future customers confidence in their decisions.This customer perspective underscores how the solution provides a competitive advantage. Beyond reputation growth, the technology creates a feedback loop that highlights positive experiences while generating valuable insights for continuous improvement. With automation built into Kenect’s platform, review generation becomes a proactive, routine part of the sales and service process—no longer a manual, time-consuming task.Kenect leaders emphasize that the partnership aligns with the company’s mission to simplify dealership communication through innovation.“We are incredibly excited to partner with CARFAX to bring this solution to market,” said Graham Anderson, Co-Founder & CRO at Kenect. “By combining our text messaging platform with CARFAX’s trusted brand, we are giving dealers a powerful new tool to grow their business and deliver on a critical customer request.”This integration represents a modern “digital handshake” between dealers and customers. By meeting customers on their phones with AI-enhanced communication, Kenect ensures dealerships can build stronger, more trustworthy relationships and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.About Kenect Kenect is an AI-powered text messaging platform for dealerships . Used by thousands of businesses, Kenect enables two-way texting, review generation, payment processing, and more. With AI-driven automation, Kenect helps dealerships manage conversations that drive revenue.About CARFAX CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility , helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAXvehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world’s largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX

