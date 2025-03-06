Kenect Accelerates Growth with Acquisition of Auto Labs, an AI-Powered Automotive Technology Platform

Kenect buys Auto Labs. AI fixes operations, boosts sales for auto dealers

We’re at a pivotal moment in automotive software history, where AI is transforming customer interactions and operational workflows at an unprecedented pace,” — Shaun Sorensen, CEO

PLEASANT GROVE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenect, a leading provider of software specializing in reputation management and customer engagement for over 10,000 dealerships in North America, today announced the acquisition of Auto Labs, an AI-native platform focused on fixed operations and customer experience for automotive dealerships. This strategic acquisition enhances Kenect’s technology stack and solution portfolio, further cementing its position as a leading innovator in the dealership SaaS market.The acquisition brings into Kenect’s suite of solutions an array of conversational and generative AI capabilities including Automated Service Scheduling AI, Video Multi-point Inspection AI, Recall Mining AI and Voice AI. With the addition of Auto Labs, Kenect is poised to redefine how dealerships engage with customers at scale while enabling service staff to focus on improving customer experiences and avoiding burnout.“We’re at a pivotal moment in automotive software history, where AI is transforming customer interactions and operational workflows at an unprecedented pace,” said Shaun Sorensen, CEO of Kenect. “By integrating Auto Labs’ innovative AI technology into our platform and supercharging it with DMS data, we’re not just improving dealership service experiences—we’re shaping the future of AI-powered dealership engagement, reimagining Fixed Ops OEM playbooks, and maximizing customer lifetime value.”The acquisition now gives Kenect the ability to optimize service lane utilization, improve customer retention, and drive significant revenue growth for its customers at a time when dealerships are looking for help driving revenue in their service departments.Daniel Gonzales, CEO of Auto Labs, said, “When the Auto industry experiences a slowdown in sales, dealership General Managers usually rotate toward fixed operations to meet their revenue objectives.” Gonzales then added, “A combination of Auto Labs and Kenect is the perfect marriage at the perfect time for an industry that needs innovative ways to generate more revenue from its existing customers. That’s exactly what we do, and I couldn’t be more excited about a future with Kenect and their significant resources in our corner.”Together, Kenect and Auto Labs will offer customers a single, integrated place for powerful customer engagement, AI driven service scheduling, brand management, and customer experience solutions for the entire dealership.Daniel Gonzalez will join Kenect as Head of Product AI.The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.For more information, please visit kenect.ai Forward-Looking Statements DisclosureThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated product enhancements, business growth, strategic plans, and integrations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Kenect assumes no obligation to update these statements.About KenectKenect is a leading provider of SaaS solutions for dealerships , specializing in reputation management and customer engagement solutions. Serving over 10,000 dealerships in North America, Kenect is transforming the way businesses connect with their customers.About Auto LabsAuto Labs is a pioneer in AI-powered service scheduling and automation, providing intelligent and scalable omnichannel communication, scheduling, and customer experience management solutions for dealership fixed operations departments.

