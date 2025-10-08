Twin Entrepreneurs Launch 'Brothers Tick Kits' to Protect Families from Tick-Borne Diseases

Will and Jack Goodreau with Brothers Tick Kit Brothers Tick Kit product image with tools outside the metal case. Brothers Tick Kit product image.

Colorado High School Entrepreneurs Launch an Innovative Tick Removal Kit, Donating Proceeds to the LivLyme Foundation to Fight Tick-Borne Diseases.

This isn’t just a business for us. It’s personal. By launching Brothers Tick Kits, we’re helping prevent infections while also giving back to kids and families living with Lyme disease.” — Will Goodreau

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin brothers Jack and Will Goodreau, inspired by their sister’s ongoing fight against Lyme disease, today announced the official launch of Brothers Tick Kits , a simple, portable, and effective solution to safely remove ticks and protect families from the growing threat of tick-borne illnesses.Each Brothers Tick Kit is designed with practicality and prevention in mind—containing everything needed for quick and proper tick removal when spending time outdoors. All proceeds of every kit sold will directly support the LivLyme Foundation , a nonprofit dedicated to providing grants for children suffering from tick-borne diseases, funding cutting-edge medical research and global tick education.“Ticks don’t just impact people in the woods or on ranches—they’re everywhere, from parks to backyards. We wanted to create a product that makes it easy for families to be prepared and protected,” said co-founder Jack Goodreau.Co-founder Will Goodreau added, “This isn’t just a business for us. It’s personal. By launching Brothers Tick Kits, we’re helping prevent infections while also giving back to kids and families living with Lyme disease.”The Goodreau family has been at the forefront of national advocacy, education, and innovation in the fight against tick-borne illnesses for nearly a decade. With Brothers Tick Kits, Jack and Will continue that legacy, combining entrepreneurship with purpose.Key Features of Brothers Tick Kits:Compact, travel-friendly, metal case.For families, hikers, ranchers, and pet owners.Two tools for safe tick removal.Educational instructions on proper tick removal.Website contains tick test labs and protection guide for families, pets and yards.Mission-driven business model; proceeds benefit children battling tick-borne diseases.The kits are now available at brotherstickkits.com ; coming soon to Amazon and through select retail and outdoor partners.About Brothers Tick KitsFounded in 2024 by twin brothers Jack and Will Goodreau, Brothers Tick Kits was created to make tick safety simple and accessible for everyone. Dedicated to prevention and education, the company donates all proceeds of every sale to the LivLyme Foundation to support children and advance tick-borne disease research.About the LivLyme FoundationThe LivLyme Foundation offers financial support to children and their families affected by Lyme disease, while also funding innovative research and national education initiatives related to tick-borne illnesses. Learn more at www.livlymefoundation.org

