Leading Experts to Headline Virtual 2025 LivLyme Summit on Tick-Borne Illnesses on May 3 at 9 AM ET

Top medical researchers, physicians, and public health experts sharing latest findings and treatment strategies for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses

This scientific summit is a must-attend for patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, and advocates who want to stay at the forefront of tick-borne disease research and innovation.” — Olivia Goodreau

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LivLyme Foundation is proud to announce the return of the highly anticipated Virtual LivLyme Scientific Summit, which will be held on May 3rd, 2025, at 9 AM ET. This free, one-day event brings together top medical researchers, physicians, and public health experts to share the latest findings and treatment strategies for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.This year’s summit will feature groundbreaking presentations from experts affiliated with world-renowned institutions, including:Dr. John Aucott, Johns Hopkins Lyme Disease Clinical Research Center, presenting on Chronic Lyme Disease as a Model for Studying Infection-Associated Chronic Conditions.Dr. Nicole Baumgarth, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, discussing Suppression of the Immune System by the Causative Agent of Lyme Disease.Dr. Edward Breitschwertz, North Carolina State University, addressing Co-infection with Babesia and Bartonella in Patients with Neurological Symptoms.Dr. Brian Fallon, Columbia University, revealing Disulfiram Pilot Study Results and Future Directions for Persistent Lyme Symptoms.Dr. Timothy Haystead, Duke University, presenting on Theranostics for Lyme Disease.Dr. Richard Horowitz, Hudson Valley Healing Arts Center, presenting on Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/PTLDS and Associated Co-infections Including Bartonella with Pulsed Dapsone Combination Therapy.Dr. Sarah Mulkey, Children’s National Hospital, speaking on the Impacts of Lyme Disease in Pregnancy on Children and Families.Dr. Jayakumar Rajadas, Stanford University, discussing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for Persistent Lyme Disease and Bartonellosis.Dr. Michal Tal, MIT, presenting on Lyme Disease Increases Risk for Multiple Gynecological Conditions.And many more!“This scientific summit is a must-attend for patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, and advocates who want to stay at the forefront of tick-borne disease research and innovation,” said Olivia Goodreau , Founder of the LivLyme Foundation. “Our expert speakers are not only leaders in their fields but passionate about helping the millions affected by these complex diseases.” Summit Registration is now open and completely free to the public. To secure your spot and view the full list of topics and speakers as they are announced.About the LivLyme Foundation:The LivLyme Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding Lyme disease research, providing grants to children suffering from tick-borne diseases, and raising awareness about tick-borne illnesses globally.Media Contact:press@livlymefoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.