Artizan Joyeria Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Iconic Herradura Necklace

Herradura Anniversary Herradura Anniversary Edition Artizan Joyeria Logo

Five Years Later, the Necklace That Defined a Brand Remains Just as Iconic

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artizan Joyeria , the Miami-based jewelry brand known for its fashion-forward layered designs, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its Herradura Necklace. What started as a single bold design quickly became a brand-defining piece and a customer favorite. Five years later, the Herradura remains Artizan Joyeria’s best-selling necklace. It is still water resistant, still a symbol of good fortune, and still iconic.A Symbol of Luck, Protection, and IdentityWhen the Herradura (Spanish for “horseshoe”) first launched, it immediately stood out for its clean lines and powerful symbolism. Designed as a modern talisman of luck and protection, the necklace quickly became a core part of Artizan Joyeria’s identity.“The shape of the horseshoe inspired us to create a piece that reflected strength, resilience, and elegant fortune,” says Keren Yoshua, Founder and Creative Director of Artizan Joyeria. “The Herradura represented more than style. It represented an attitude, the belief that we can create our own good luck.”Over time, the Herradura evolved from a single necklace into an entire collection. The iconic horseshoe clasp became the foundation for layered sets, bracelets, bangles, and new variations that defined the brand’s distinctive look. The design not only reflected the spirit of Artizan Joyeria but helped shape what the brand stands for: confidence, individuality, and empowerment.An Icon RemasteredA year ago, Artizan Joyeria reintroduced the design with the Herradura Signature : An Icon Remastered, a refined version that brought new levels of craftsmanship while staying true to the essence of the original. The updated design featured stronger detailing, richer texture, and a more sophisticated finish.“We wanted to celebrate the evolution of an icon,” says Yoshua. “The Herradura Signature honors where we started but also shows how far we’ve come. It reminds the wearer that their story keeps evolving too.”Now, as the brand marks five years of the Herradura and one year of Herradura Signature, Artizan Joyeria is celebrating the design’s journey — from a bold idea to an enduring symbol of strength and style.“The Herradura necklace has always been more than jewelry,” adds Yoshua. “It carries meaning. It represents resilience, confidence, and good fortune. Celebrating this milestone means celebrating the women who made it iconic.”Introducing the Herradura Anniversary Edition To mark the anniversary, Artizan Joyeria is launching a special Herradura Anniversary Edition Bundle, available starting Thursday, October 9. The limited edition bundle pairs two of the brand’s most-loved designs: the Herradura Mix Necklace and the Celestial Charm. Together, they create a bold new way to layer symbols of luck and light.The Herradura Mix Necklace features the brand’s signature two-tone look, combining gold and silver in a water-resistant finish that has become a hallmark of Artizan’s style. The Celestial Charm adds a touch of sparkle, symbolizing guidance and optimism. Worn together, they represent balance, strength, and individuality, everything the Herradura has come to stand for.The Herradura Anniversary Limited Edition Necklace will be available exclusively at artizanjoyeria.com for a limited time.About Artizan JoyeriaFounded in 2008 in Miami, Artizan Joyeria has redefined modern jewelry with its bold mix of edge and elegance. The brand is known for its signature layered sets, mixed metals, and stackable designs that empower women to express themselves freely. Committed to accessible luxury and individuality, Artizan Joyeria continues to connect with a global community through pieces that inspire authenticity and confidence.

