Gordon Huether’s Mitchell Gate Sculpture Dedicated at Culinary Institute of America

"The Mitchell Gate" by Gordon Huether Dedicated at Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY

17-foot whimsical and engaging artwork by Gordon Huether, “The Mitchell Gate” sculpture, unveiled at the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY

I wanted the gateway artwork to be relevant to the culinary world that revolves around food, and to add a healthy dose of humor -- to bring a chuckle or smile as well.” — Gordon Huether

HYDE PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 17-foot whimsical and engaging artwork by Gordon Huether , “ The Mitchell Gate ” sculpture, was dedicated yesterday in front of the Tim Ryan Student Commons at the Culinary Institute of America ’s New York campus. Standing 17 feet high and 18 feet across, the sculpture is a gate with two vertical “posts” made of bunches of giant-sized asparagus stalks that appear to be growing in planter boxes and holding up the classical filigree archway, which is crowned in the center with an oversized artichoke.“The Mitchell Gate” is Huether’s fourth artwork at the CIA. It joins “The Rooster and the Egg” at the New York campus’s North entrance and the Bob and Margrit Mondavi rooftop sculpture titled “Is that Bob & Margrit?” and the 18-foot tall “Fork”, both at the CIA at Copia in Napa, CA.“The Mitchell Gate” is named in honor of CIA alum and dedicated supporter Cameron Mitchell. It is designed to welcome students, faculty, staff and visitors to the student commons building, and serves as the entrance to the college’s Alumni Walk of Fame.Huether said the intention with this new work was to create a sculpture that complements the buildings on the campus which are a mix of modern and classical architecture, and to engage passersby in a refreshing way.“I wanted the gateway artwork to be relevant to the culinary world that revolves around food, and to add a healthy dose of humor,” said Huether. “Asparagus is elegant, versatile and well-loved, and I hope that these magnificent asparagus stalks framing ‘The Mitchell Gate’ will bring a chuckle or smile as well.”About the Culinary Institute of AmericaFounded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality. The independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate degrees in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts; bachelor’s degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies; and master’s degrees in culinary arts, culinary therapeutics, food business, sustainable food systems, and wine and beverage management. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services are a valuable resource to industry professionals, and its worldwide network of nearly 60,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu . CIA, its faculty, and alumni were recently spotlighted in the culinary competition show Next Gen Chef on Netflix.About Gordon Huether StudioGordon Huether is a Napa, CA-based artist specializing in large-scale, site-specific permanent art installations. With hundreds of projects across a decades-long career, Huether's most complex commission to date is the seven architecturally integrated installations for the Salt Lake City International Airport, completing in stages from 2015 to 2025. For more information, visit us at www.gordonhuether.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.