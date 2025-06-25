Huether’s ‘The River’ Selected for Public Art Installation In New Des Moines International Airport Terminal

“The River”, Huether's 80-foot-by-28-foot artwork composed of printed fabric over aluminum tubing, brings a sense of movement and place to Des Moines airport terminal.

Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation and Des Moines Airport Authority select Huether’s “The River” as the large-scale suspended art for its new terminal.

It’s such an honor that ‘The River’ will be a featured artwork in the new Des Moines airport terminal.” — Gordon Huether

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation and the Des Moines Airport Authority have selected Gordon Huether’s “The River” as the large-scale suspended art installation in the meeter-greeter area of the airport’s new terminal opening in early 2027.“The River”, an 80-foot-by-28-foot artwork composed of printed fabric over aluminum tubing, brings a sense of movement and place to the terminal’s second floor with a suspended installation inspired by Iowa’s waterways. Positioned above the gathering space, the artwork features flowing fabric in green and blue jewel tones that produces a visual shift. The combination of color and natural light creates a visual effect reminiscent of water currents, echoing the region’s river systems. “The River” transforms the overhead space into a meditative, dynamic environment that reflects an interpretation of Iowa’s natural landscape and creates a welcoming atmosphere for travelers and their loved ones.“The River” installation site is named for the Thomas and Linda Koehn Foundation. To support the artist selection and installation process, the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation launched a $4 million fundraising effort in late 2023. It met the fundraising goal at the end of 2024.“It’s such an honor that ‘The River’ will be a featured artwork in the new terminal,” said Huether. "Working with great commissions like this gives me the joy of helping to inspire the spirit of humanity by bringing beauty and meaning into the world through art.”Based in Napa, CA, Huether was named the nation’s number-one artist in public art earlier this year by CODAworx, the leading organization for the industry.About Gordon Huether StudioGordon Huether is a Napa, CA-based artist specializing in large-scale, site-specific permanent art installations. With hundreds of projects across a decades-long career, Huether's most complex commission to date is the seven architecturally integrated installations for the Salt Lake City International Airport, completing in stages from 2015 to 2025. For more information, visit us at www.gordonhuether.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.